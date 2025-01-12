The Quirky Wedding Fayre was held at The Faversham in Woodhouse and was billed for “soon-to-be-wed rebels and romantics who want something truly different”.

Among the offers on display were games such as an axe throwing range, a photo booth, bespoke suit manufacturers and quirky cake decorators.

The organisers said: “Your wedding should be all about you! So why would you settle for having a day that's the same as everyone else's?

“We've handpicked a talented bunch of wedding professionals who all offer something different from the standard wedding packages and adhere to our zero-judgement ethos.”

The Quirky Wedding Fayre was held today between 11am and 3pm and the organisers behind it are set to hold others in the likes of Norfolk, Oxford and Devon.

1 . Quirky Wedding Fair The Quirky Wedding Fair was held at The Faversham in Woodhouse on Sunday | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Axe throwing Jordan Stanley and Lucy Blissett try out the Axe throwing as a potential wedding event | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Photo booth Amy Ogden of Afterglow-Events.com tries out some photo props with Adam Roya and Sydney Hall of Mirfield at the photo booth | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Quirky wedding cakes Tracey Rothwell of Little Cherry Cake with her unusual wedding cakes | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . 'Stay true to you' Celebrant Deborah Page of Pudsey chatting to Anthony Vacher and Sophie Gregan of Bramley | Steve Riding Photo Sales

6 . Singer Event singer Viva La Vintage- Abbi-Kaye Ellison of Bramley entertains the visitors at the fair | Steve Riding Photo Sales