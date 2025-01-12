Nine colourful photos from the Quirky Wedding Fair at The Faversham in Woodhouse, Leeds

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 12th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST

A wedding fair for couples who are looking for something a little-less ordinary for their big day was held in Leeds today.

The Quirky Wedding Fayre was held at The Faversham in Woodhouse and was billed for “soon-to-be-wed rebels and romantics who want something truly different”.

Among the offers on display were games such as an axe throwing range, a photo booth, bespoke suit manufacturers and quirky cake decorators.

The organisers said: “Your wedding should be all about you! So why would you settle for having a day that's the same as everyone else's?

“We've handpicked a talented bunch of wedding professionals who all offer something different from the standard wedding packages and adhere to our zero-judgement ethos.”

The Quirky Wedding Fayre was held today between 11am and 3pm and the organisers behind it are set to hold others in the likes of Norfolk, Oxford and Devon.

The Quirky Wedding Fair was held at The Faversham in Woodhouse on Sunday

1. Quirky Wedding Fair

The Quirky Wedding Fair was held at The Faversham in Woodhouse on Sunday | Steve Riding

Jordan Stanley and Lucy Blissett try out the Axe throwing as a potential wedding event

2. Axe throwing

Jordan Stanley and Lucy Blissett try out the Axe throwing as a potential wedding event | Steve Riding

Amy Ogden of Afterglow-Events.com tries out some photo props with Adam Roya and Sydney Hall of Mirfield at the photo booth

3. Photo booth

Amy Ogden of Afterglow-Events.com tries out some photo props with Adam Roya and Sydney Hall of Mirfield at the photo booth | Steve Riding

Tracey Rothwell of Little Cherry Cake with her unusual wedding cakes

4. Quirky wedding cakes

Tracey Rothwell of Little Cherry Cake with her unusual wedding cakes | Steve Riding

Celebrant Deborah Page of Pudsey chatting to Anthony Vacher and Sophie Gregan of Bramley

5. 'Stay true to you'

Celebrant Deborah Page of Pudsey chatting to Anthony Vacher and Sophie Gregan of Bramley | Steve Riding

Event singer Viva La Vintage- Abbi-Kaye Ellison of Bramley entertains the visitors at the fair

6. Singer

Event singer Viva La Vintage- Abbi-Kaye Ellison of Bramley entertains the visitors at the fair | Steve Riding

