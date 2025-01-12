The Quirky Wedding Fayre was held at The Faversham in Woodhouse and was billed for “soon-to-be-wed rebels and romantics who want something truly different”.
Among the offers on display were games such as an axe throwing range, a photo booth, bespoke suit manufacturers and quirky cake decorators.
The organisers said: “Your wedding should be all about you! So why would you settle for having a day that's the same as everyone else's?
“We've handpicked a talented bunch of wedding professionals who all offer something different from the standard wedding packages and adhere to our zero-judgement ethos.”
The Quirky Wedding Fayre was held today between 11am and 3pm and the organisers behind it are set to hold others in the likes of Norfolk, Oxford and Devon.
