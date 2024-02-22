Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Faversham, located in Woodhouse, has been crowned a winner in the Landmark Venue category at the annual Hitched Wedding Awards 2024.

The prestigious awards are from the renowned wedding website and leading planning platform Hitched and celebrates the achievements of UK wedding vendors and suppliers who have been most recommended by the 150,000 real newlyweds who have used their services.

Winning the category for the second year in a row, The Faversham - which caters for a broad variety of private celebrations and corporate events, as well as weddings - said it is "over the moon" to win this prestigious badge of honour.

The Faversham, located in Woodhouse, Leeds, has been named one of the best places to get married at the national Hitched Weddings Awards 2024. Photo: The Faversham

Jess Delaney, general manager at The Faversham, added: "We hosted over 45 weddings last year. We pride ourselves on doing everything we can to make our couples’ day special, and our team goes above and beyond to ensure that every occasion is memorable.

"We’re delighted that all our hard work and dedication has been recognised once again.”

More than 23,000 vendors were in the running this year, with Hitched recognising quality, professionalism, flexibility and customer service.

Inside the Faversham, Woodhouse. Photo: The Faversham

The Faversham has recently been extensively renovated and refurbished to create a stylish, versatile venue for all events and has more recently carved a reputation as one of Yorkshire's most sought after wedding venues.

Maintaining the venue’s original features and charm was a priority during the renovations, so that its heritage can be cleverly incorporated into a contemporary aesthetic that functions so well as a backdrop to events, celebrations, and weddings.