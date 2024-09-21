Leeds autumn walks: The best autumn walks with a pub at the end - including Otley Chevin Forest Park

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Sep 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2024, 11:30 BST

Few things in life beats a relaxing walk on a crisp autumn day followed by a nice pint at a cosy pub.

Leeds is full of breathtaking trails, inner-city canal walks, stunning moors and nature reserves.

Making the walking routes even better, many of them have a nice pub waiting at the end where one can sit down and enjoy a cold drink.

Here are 13 of the best autumn walks in Leeds with a pub at the end:

A circular walk through Shadwell's open fields will take you to the Red Lion Inn, an ideal pub to stop at after (or during) a walk on an autumn day.

1. Shadwell

A circular walk through Shadwell's open fields will take you to the Red Lion Inn, an ideal pub to stop at after (or during) a walk on an autumn day.

After a stroll through Hawksworth Wood near Horsforth, head up to The Abbey Inn where you can enjoy a refreshing pint in the crisp autumn weather.

2. Hawksworth Wood

After a stroll through Hawksworth Wood near Horsforth, head up to The Abbey Inn where you can enjoy a refreshing pint in the crisp autumn weather.

After enjoying a relaxing stroll along the greenway heading towards Yeadon, pubs including The Robin Hood and The New Inn awaits.

3. Aireborough Greenway

After enjoying a relaxing stroll along the greenway heading towards Yeadon, pubs including The Robin Hood and The New Inn awaits.

End your day exploring Roundhay Park with a refreshing drink at the Roundhay Fox. There is plenty for families to enjoy at the park - and this spot on the edge of the popular attraction is always a hit, especially on a warmer autumn day.

4. Roundhay Park

End your day exploring Roundhay Park with a refreshing drink at the Roundhay Fox. There is plenty for families to enjoy at the park - and this spot on the edge of the popular attraction is always a hit, especially on a warmer autumn day.

You could start or end a lovely walk at the Rodley Barge, a charming pub with an attractive balcony along the canal. There's plenty to take in here, with relaxing views of the water either before or after a casual stroll.

5. Rodley

You could start or end a lovely walk at the Rodley Barge, a charming pub with an attractive balcony along the canal. There's plenty to take in here, with relaxing views of the water either before or after a casual stroll.

This pretty village, situated between Seacroft and Wetherby, would make the perfect location for a walk in the autumn sun. There are sweeping countryside views and a number of enticing pubs, including The Mexborough Arms.

6. Thorner

This pretty village, situated between Seacroft and Wetherby, would make the perfect location for a walk in the autumn sun. There are sweeping countryside views and a number of enticing pubs, including The Mexborough Arms.

