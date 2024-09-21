Here are 13 of the best autumn walks in Leeds with a pub at the end:
1. Shadwell
A circular walk through Shadwell's open fields will take you to the Red Lion Inn, an ideal pub to stop at after (or during) a walk on an autumn day. | Gary Longbottom
2. Hawksworth Wood
After a stroll through Hawksworth Wood near Horsforth, head up to The Abbey Inn where you can enjoy a refreshing pint in the crisp autumn weather. | Google
3. Aireborough Greenway
After enjoying a relaxing stroll along the greenway heading towards Yeadon, pubs including The Robin Hood and The New Inn awaits. | Google
4. Roundhay Park
End your day exploring Roundhay Park with a refreshing drink at the Roundhay Fox. There is plenty for families to enjoy at the park - and this spot on the edge of the popular attraction is always a hit, especially on a warmer autumn day. | Simon Hulme
5. Rodley
You could start or end a lovely walk at the Rodley Barge, a charming pub with an attractive balcony along the canal. There's plenty to take in here, with relaxing views of the water either before or after a casual stroll. | Tony Johnson
6. Thorner
This pretty village, situated between Seacroft and Wetherby, would make the perfect location for a walk in the autumn sun. There are sweeping countryside views and a number of enticing pubs, including The Mexborough Arms. | James Hardisty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.