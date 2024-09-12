Maintenance work is set to take place on two historic structures in Leeds.

Otley Town Council has announced that work on the Buttercross and the Jubilee Clock, both located in Market Place, will begin on September 23.

Expected to last four weeks, the council has also announced that the Buttercross seating area will be closed during this time.

A covered structure originally built for traders from outlying villages to come to the town’s market to sell dairy produce, the Buttercross is now available for use by charitable organisations and community groups, and for people to rest their legs when shopping.

Work on the structure will be of a general maintenance nature with the roof, gutters, columns, timber benches and floor all cleaned, repaired, repointed and repainted as necessary.

Work is set to take place on two of Otley’s historic structures: the Buttercross and the Jubilee Clock (pictured). | Endure Communications

Meanwhile, there will be some minor works to the Jubilee Clock, which was built in 1887 to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria.

During the maintenance period, the clock’s metal work and stone joints will be treated to both preserve and protect the structure.

Chair of Otley Town Council, Coun Richard Hughes (Lib Dem, West Chevin Ward) said: “As it approaches the 800th anniversary of its Royal market charter, Otley has a long history reflected in the architecture of many of its buildings.

“It is important that such history is protected for future generations and so the Town Council commissions regular inspections of its assets.

“This has told us that some remedial work is urgent.

“While we appreciate the popularity of the Buttercross in particular as a place for people to gather, especially in inclement weather, the work unfortunately necessitates its closure to the public for a number of weeks.

“The contractors have passed on their assurances that the works will be carried out in an expedient manner, and we look forward to re-opening a revitalised Buttercross later this year.”

To ensure trading can continue with as little disruption as possible, there will be no work carried out on market days (Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays).