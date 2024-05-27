13 of the most scenic trails and parks in Leeds for a summer walk this half term

If you’re looking for something to do this half term that won’t break the bank, there’s nothing better than some fresh air and outdoor fun.
And thankfully, Leeds is full of beautiful walking trails and parks, with a route for families of all ages.
Here we round up 13 of the most scenic walks in Leeds.
1. Eccup Reservoir
Eccup Reservoir offers beautiful views across the water. You can walk around the edge of the reservoir, soaking up the splendid scenery as you do so
2. Bramhope Circular Walk
The Bramhope Circular Walk is a gentle walk that begins at Bramhope, near the Fox and Hounds pub. It is approximately 5 miles.
3. Temple Newsam Estate
Boasting 1,500 acres of land to explore - made up of open grassland, woodlands, a walled garden, and lakeside paths - Temple Newsam provides an idyllic spot for a leisurely stroll.
4. Yeadon Tarn
Stretching across 17 hectares, Yeadon Tarn is a great location for a lazy stroll, as well as for more adventurous outdoor pursuits, with a playground, BMX track, bowls and water sport activities on offer.
5. Golden Acre Park
Sitting on the route of both the Leeds Country Way and the Meanwood Valley Trail, Golden Acre Park attracts plenty of walkers, and is known for its picturesque gardens and circular lakeside walk.
6. Otley Chevin
Walkers can enjoy spectacular views across the market town of Otley from the Chevin, which boasts a large park network of woodland paths and panoramic views of the Wharfe Valley.
