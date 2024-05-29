Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Temple Newsam welcomed SlamDunk Festival on a wet Sunday - but fans still enjoyed every second of it in Leeds.

Fans tackled wet conditions, but the sun did shine from time to time. Leeds’ Temple Newsam played host to one of the best dates in the UK festival calendar. Thousands made an upbeat trudge through the grounds of the hall to the hilly setting of SlamDunk. Shortly before noon and with sound checks being completed, the festival’s North edition 2024 was underway.

My first band of the day was Beauty School, who were making their UK festival debut at SlamDunk 2024. They opened up the festival on one of the smaller stages, but they caught a committed audience. A Canadian band with a lot of punchiness, their performance on The Key Club Stage gave fans in this corner of the festival a fun start to what would be a long, potentially muddy day of music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one indoor stage was The Kerrang Stage and on a drizzly start to the day it proved to be a good spot to dry off. My first trip to the big blue tent was to see Honey Revenge. An LA-based band with Paramore vibes and plenty of energy from guitarists, Honey Revenge were also making their UK festival debut- another example of SlamDunk putting itself on the map. Their on-stage appearance had almost as much colour and flare as their tracks, and some synchronised high kicks from guitarists and lead singer combined to make an eye-catching set.

As Everything Unfolds at SlamDunk 2024

How many bands at SlamDunk would have their own horn section? A peppy and fun outfit with trumpets and saxophones called Big D & The Kids Table. A sea of ponchos and umbrellas enjoyed an action packed set as the rain continued to fall and despite the frontman claiming a ‘post-rain’ buzz had swept over the crowd, just as the rain started to fall even harder.

In an effort to make the biggest pendulum swing of the day in terms of genre, the next band of the day was a Manchester outfit who are both on the up and on the heavy side of things. Guilt Trip made their presence felt on The Key Club Stage and had plenty of encouragement for their crowd - most of whom were keen to get in and around the near endless circle pit.

It was a set that started heavy and just got heavier. The band has been going for eight years, and they dedicated songs to those people who supported the band from day one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving on across the field and I caught the back end of We The Kings, a Florida band who brought creatures from another planet on stage with them, sort of. Recording a music video for their song ‘Alien’, the band had several inflatable aliens bouncing around the crowd. A good, interactive band for the Main Stag, We The Kings rounded off their set with a favourite of UK fans rounded off with a rendition of The Killers’ Mr Brightside.

We The Kings at SlamDunk 2024

Back under the tent of Kerrang, As Everything Unfolds gave a heavy and sweaty performance- a call for a circle pit was answered by a large chunk of the crowd. A screaming and pulsating display from lead singer Charlie Rolfe led the band forward in a rowdy display which gave a fine example of why they’ve been well complimented in the industry.

Boys Like Girls took to the stage in the UK for the first time in 14 years, and boy was the wait worth it. They kicked off the second half of the day with a brilliant set on the main stage and frontman Martin Johnson Reminded the crowd that they first played SlamDunk back in 2008. A staple of the American indie rock scene all the way from Massachusetts. A 12 year hiatus and a new album on the way- they are most definitely back. Acoustic guitar with ‘Thunder’ got the crowd creating a serene scene of arm waving that looked like the choppy waters of an ocean that may have swamped SlamDunk had the rain not stopped. Ending with Great Escape, Martin instructed fans to get their phones out befrore starting the song and stopping after the chorus. “Let’s go back to 2008, so put them things away,” martin announced before starting the song again- an the sun burst through the clouds just as the chorus hit for the second time. Another band with brass instruments and the guys from Reel Big Fish behind them, Goldfinger but in a fun and energetic display. The punk rock and ska band walked on to the stage to the James Bond theme, and had a point of playing 1990s songs. At one stage they teased crowd with Metallica’s Enter Sandman which then became the Friends theme tune- which was in turn cut short. A true rollercoaster.

You Me At Six at SlamDunk