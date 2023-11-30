The popular rock, pop-punk, emo and alternative festival has revealed the second round of bands set to perform at the one-day event in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday, Slam Dunk Festival revealed a large number of bands set to join the already packed lineup for the 2024 edition of the festival.

Joining acts like You Me At Six, I Prevail and The All American Rejects are The Ghost Inside, State Champs, The Blackout, Against The Current, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, As December Falls, Honey Revenge, Taylor Acorn, Stick To Your Guns, H2O, Big D And The Kids and Snuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers Slam Dunk said about the new acts: “The Ghost Inside are heading to Slam Dunk 2024 - get set for the self proclaimed music makers for outcasts and punk hardcore collective who first made our ears prick up on the release of 2012’s breakthrough album Get What You Give. State Champs will be there, too.

Slam Dunk has released the second round of acts for the 2024 festival at Temple Newsam.

“After recently announcing they were playing ‘The Finer Things’ album in full at When We Were Young, the band revealed they will be doing the very same album play at Slam Dunk; this is the only place in the UK where fans will be treated to this set jam packed with throwback anthems next summer. Also not to be missed - the recently reunited The Blackout who’ll be celebrating The Best In Town 15th anniversary, inviting Slam Dunk festival goers along for the party.

Following their 2023 Nightmares And Daydreams world tour, it’ll be straight to Slam Dunk for Against The Current, along with the blazingly-good The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus who’ve thrilled crowds the world-over for more than 20 years, and get ready for “contagious, air-punching rock” as described by Alt Press, as we await their sophomore album it’s As December Falls.

“Two piece pop punkers Honey Revenge were born out of the LA scene and have countless sold out shows under their belt. Made up of Devin Papadol and Donovan Lloyd, they’ve been hotly tipped for some time now, with a captivating debut album Retrovision described by Kerrang as an “explosion of colour”, plus Nashville native and alt-pop-punk TikTok megastar Taylor Acorn who dropped her EP Certified Depressant in September this year and has been racking up millions on millions of views and followers on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Southern Cali’s hardcore metal tour de force Stick To Your Guns. The global touring phenomenon marked 20 years in 2023, and will be swinging by Hatfield Park and Temple Newsam to continue the celebrations the only way they know how - delivering the crème de la crème of hardcore punk hot on the heels of this year’s Diamond Anniversary tour which has taken the US by storm.

Bands including The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and The Ghost Inside will join the already packed line-up for the 2024 festival.

“H2O was first established in 1994 and has firmly stood the test of time ever since. The New York hardcore outfit rose to prominence in the nineties and beyond. Melodic hardcore trailblazers, their army of die hard fans will be delighted to welcome the band back to UK soil right here in the hallowed grounds of Slam Dunk Festival.

“They’ll be joined on the Slam Dunk line by ska-core’s finest Big D and the Kids Table, and Brit punk outfit Snuff.”

Slam Dunk Festival returns to Temple Newsam on May 26, 2024, tickets can be purchased here.

Slam Dunk Festival 2023 line-up so far: