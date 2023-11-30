Slam Dunk Festival 2024: Temple Newsam event reveals second round of acts including The Ghost Inside
The popular rock, pop-punk, emo and alternative festival has revealed the second round of bands set to perform at the one-day event in Leeds.
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Wednesday, Slam Dunk Festival revealed a large number of bands set to join the already packed lineup for the 2024 edition of the festival.
Joining acts like You Me At Six, I Prevail and The All American Rejects are The Ghost Inside, State Champs, The Blackout, Against The Current, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, As December Falls, Honey Revenge, Taylor Acorn, Stick To Your Guns, H2O, Big D And The Kids and Snuff.
Organisers Slam Dunk said about the new acts: “The Ghost Inside are heading to Slam Dunk 2024 - get set for the self proclaimed music makers for outcasts and punk hardcore collective who first made our ears prick up on the release of 2012’s breakthrough album Get What You Give. State Champs will be there, too.
“After recently announcing they were playing ‘The Finer Things’ album in full at When We Were Young, the band revealed they will be doing the very same album play at Slam Dunk; this is the only place in the UK where fans will be treated to this set jam packed with throwback anthems next summer. Also not to be missed - the recently reunited The Blackout who’ll be celebrating The Best In Town 15th anniversary, inviting Slam Dunk festival goers along for the party.
Following their 2023 Nightmares And Daydreams world tour, it’ll be straight to Slam Dunk for Against The Current, along with the blazingly-good The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus who’ve thrilled crowds the world-over for more than 20 years, and get ready for “contagious, air-punching rock” as described by Alt Press, as we await their sophomore album it’s As December Falls.
“Two piece pop punkers Honey Revenge were born out of the LA scene and have countless sold out shows under their belt. Made up of Devin Papadol and Donovan Lloyd, they’ve been hotly tipped for some time now, with a captivating debut album Retrovision described by Kerrang as an “explosion of colour”, plus Nashville native and alt-pop-punk TikTok megastar Taylor Acorn who dropped her EP Certified Depressant in September this year and has been racking up millions on millions of views and followers on social media.
“Southern Cali’s hardcore metal tour de force Stick To Your Guns. The global touring phenomenon marked 20 years in 2023, and will be swinging by Hatfield Park and Temple Newsam to continue the celebrations the only way they know how - delivering the crème de la crème of hardcore punk hot on the heels of this year’s Diamond Anniversary tour which has taken the US by storm.
“H2O was first established in 1994 and has firmly stood the test of time ever since. The New York hardcore outfit rose to prominence in the nineties and beyond. Melodic hardcore trailblazers, their army of die hard fans will be delighted to welcome the band back to UK soil right here in the hallowed grounds of Slam Dunk Festival.
“They’ll be joined on the Slam Dunk line by ska-core’s finest Big D and the Kids Table, and Brit punk outfit Snuff.”
Slam Dunk Festival returns to Temple Newsam on May 26, 2024, tickets can be purchased here.
Slam Dunk Festival 2023 line-up so far:
- You Me At Six
- The All American Rejects
- Prevail
- Against The Current
- Artio
- As December Falls
- Asking Alexandria
- Big D And The Kids
- Bob Vylan
- Boys Like Girls
- Funeral For A Friend
- Goldfinger
- H2O
- Head Automatica
- Honey Revenge
- La Dispute
- L.S. Dunes
- Mad Caddies
- Mom Jeans
- One Step Closer
- Palaye Royale
- Pale Waves
- Pennywise
- Røry
- Set It Off
- Snuff
- State Champs
- Stick To Your Guns
- Taylor Acorn
- The Blackout
- The Bouncing Souls
- The Ghost Inside
- The Interrupters
- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
- The Selecter
- The Skints
- The Wonder Years
- Waterparks
- We The Kings