Slam Dunk Festival 2024: You Me At Six will play their last ever UK festival show in Leeds as band announce split
The band is set to headline their last ever UK festival in Leeds after they announced their split in a lengthy video on social media.
and live on Freeview channel 276
You Me At Six have announced they are breaking up after 20 years as a band in a video published on their social media accounts with the caption "2005-2025. This is the end.".
The Surrey band, which is set to headline this year's Slam Dunk Festival, also revealed that their show at Temple Newsam in May will be their final ever UK festival show.
You Me At Six said: "We couldn’t think of a better place to perform our last festival appearance than the festival that first ever booked us. It’s going to be a full circle moment with raw & charged up emotion in abundance. We can’t wait.”
While revealing the split, Slam Dunk also announced six additional acts completing the festival line-up.
Joining bands such as I Prevail and The Ghost Inside are The Dangerous Summer, Caskets, As Everything Unfolds, Guilt Trip, Arms Length and Beauty School.