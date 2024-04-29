Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrating an iconic Leeds music venue, The Cockpit Presents Slam Dunk 2001-2014 will take place at The Key Club on Saturday (May 4).

The early-doors event will start at 7pm and it’s exclusively for people over 30.

There is a waiting list for tickets, which include entry to The Garage after the event.

The Cockpit was a legendary Leeds venue until its closure in 2014, and home of the first Slam Dunk events (Photo by Mark Bickerdike)

The event’s organisers said: “We'll be open from 7pm for an evening of pop punk, emo, ska, punk and screamo just like back at The Cockpit.

“Plus it’s all done by 11pm so book the babysitters, come enjoy the party, and be back for bedtime! This night is for over 30s only, so you can be assured everyone else partying with you is of similar age.”

The evening promises pop punk, emo, ska, punk and screamo, with the playlist throwing it back to the early days of Slam Dunk’s original night at The Cockpit.

The legendary 500-capacity venue on Swinegate played host to some of the biggest names in the industry during its two-decade-long run, before it closed down in 2014.