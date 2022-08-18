Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further details about Sky Original drama This England have been revealed, including the release date and a new trailer.

The six-episode series is a brand-new factual drama coming to your TV screens which charts the events surrounding UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the first wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This England has been directed by Michael Winterbottom - the mind behind 24 Hour Party People and The Trip - and co-written by Defending the Guilty’s Kieron Quirke.

A new teaser trailer, which has also revealed the release date, was released on Thursday, 18 August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as spotting Mr Branagh donning the Boris Johnson mannerisms, you will also see Ophelia Lovibond as Carrie Symonds, the Prime Minister’s fiancee.

Here is everything you need to know about This England and how you can watch it on Sky and NOW TV.

What is the plot of This England?

Tapping into the real-life goings on with the country at large during the unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic, This England draws on the trials and tribulations that people went through during this time.

Sky has released the summary of the plot, it says: “This England will tell the tale of some of the most devastating events to ever befall the United Kingdom, and of a Prime Minister leading in these unprecedented times.

"The drama will trace the impact on Britain from this once in a generation pandemic, and the response of scientists, nurses, and doctors as they worked tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome the virus.

"It is based on the first-hand testimony of people from all walks of life; from Number 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), and from hospitals and care homes across the country."

What is the This England release date?

Sky has confirmed the exact date that each of the six episodes will hit television screens across the country.

You will be able to see BAFTA award-winning actor Kenneth Branagh’s portrayal of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson when the series launches on Wednesday, 21 September 2022.

How to watch This England when it’s released

This England will air on Sky Atlantic and will be available to stream on NOW TV too.

To sign up for Sky, you will need to create a Sky ID, which lets you sign in to all Sky’s online services.

It consists of your email address and a password.

To create a Sky ID, you will need your account number, viewing card number or the last 6 digits of the bank account number used to pay for Sky.

To sign up for Sky to watch the new series, please visit the official Sky website .

If you wish to start an account with NOW TV to catch This England, you will need to create an account and activate Entertainment and Cinema pass, which will cost you £14.99 per month for six months as per a recent offer.

For more information and to sign up, please visit the official NOW TV website .