Leeds jobs: 7 new openings with Trinity Leeds, including Manager in Training at Hollister

Here are the seven newly available roles.

Other exciting opportunities include Assistant Manager at the Sunglass Hut. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Hollister - Manager in Training

The Manager in Training program is a blended-learning, multi-week program.

This program is focused on immersing new managers into all aspects of running a multi-million-dollar business.

Candidates will be trained on the necessary principles of management with a different weekly focus, including creating the best in-store experience, recruiting, diversity and inclusion.

Office - Assistant Manager

Working in an Office store is fast-paced, demanding and the perfect place to build your career in retail.

Successful candidates will be an integral member of the Store Management team. Assistant Managers will be relied on to inspire, coach and lead the team to deliver world class customer service.

Office - Supervisor

Store staff are hardworking, energetic and individual. Their passion for what they do is easy to spot and is reflected in the World-class customer service that is delivered.

As a Supervisor candidates will act as an Office brand ambassador and will be supporting the Store Management team to drive sales and maximise profit opportunities for the store.

Assistant Manager - Sunglass Hut

As an Assistant Manager you will support the Store Manager in overseeing all aspects of store operations; including sales, profitability, recruiting, maintenance and inventory control as well as ensuring excellent customer service is delivered.

You will improve the overall business performance and achieve objectives through effective management, leadership and development of the people in your team.

Levi's - Keyholder

As a Keyholder at Levi’s you will have the opportunity to work in an environment where change and ideas are celebrated.

Candidates will be expected to deliver the highest level of customer service through team work and demonstrating core brand values.

Levi's - Stockroom Assistant

You will be the link between the stock room and the floor.

Working closely with the Stock Manager or Store Manager, you will perform a fundamental role in both the management of the stock room and offer an exceptional shopping experience to the consumer.

Levi's - Retail Assistant

As an in-store Sales Stylist candidates will be expected to bring core store values to life through delivering exceptional customer service.

Candidates will be expected to stand out and have a lasting impression on customers through your knowledge of products and offering a range of styles to suit their needs.