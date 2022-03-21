Leeds detectives launch investigation after death of man in Allerton Bywater

Police were contacted by the ambulance service at 6.43am yesterday (March 20) who were attending Wedgewood Close in Allerton Bywater, where a man had been found unconscious in the street.

He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was subsequently pronounced dead later that night. (March 20)

Detectives are investigating the death of a man in Leeds. PIC: Google

A scene remains in place in the area to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches while enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Anyone who witnessed anything in the area or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting reference 13220149964 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

