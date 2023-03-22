Beaverbrooks has invested over £650,000 in its new White Rose store and has introduced the shopping centre’s first TAG Heuer Boutique. The new store and adjoining boutique was unveiled on March 16 and will offer shoppers the chance to get their hands on a selection of the Swiss watch brand’s most anticipated launches and heritage pieces.

The shop has an extensive diamond and bridal jewellery offering and the Beaverbrooks team can assist customers with special engagement and wedding ring purchases in a private consultation area.

Anna Blackburn, managing director of Beaverbrooks, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our long-running and incredibly valued partnership with TAG Heuer to open its first luxury boutique in White Rose Shopping Centre, which is the perfect location for the new boutique, and will complement our refurbished store.

“In addition to a new luxury watch experience, we are excited to give shoppers access to our team’s diamond and bridal expertise through a dedicated consultation area. We’re confident the new store will be popular with customers – both local and further afield – and look forward to continuing to provide outstanding levels of customer service, while showcasing our expertise and passion for luxury watches and fine jewellery.”

Sharon Crowther and Julie Gardiner, joint store managers at Beaverbrooks White Rose, said: “Our team is so excited to be part of the first TAG Heuer boutique in the White Rose Shopping Centre and we look forward to continuing to demonstrate our expertise and providing the very best service to our customers. The new boutique will offer an elevated, luxury experience, so we’re pleased to be able to officially open our doors and welcome new and existing customers.”

The new retail space will also house bespoke shopping areas for Longines and Gucci watches and jewellery. Other brands available include Armani, Vivienne Westwood and Michael Kors.