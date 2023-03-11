News you can trust since 1890
White Rose Leeds: Memories of the shopping centre on its opening week in 1997 as it celebrates 26th birthday

The White Rose is celebrating its 26th birthday this month.

Built on the site of the former Morley sewage works in March 1997, the shopping centre was the first of its kind in Leeds. Residents in the south of the city watched as the £64million pound development sprung to life, a 76-acre site equivalent to the size of 246 Olympic swimming pools. There have been a raft of changes over the last 26 years, but here is what the centre looked like in its opening week.

All images courtesy of White Rose.

1. White Rose in 1997

White Rose was opened on March 25, 1997, a £64 million pound development on the site of the former Morley sewage works.

2. White Rose in 1997

Works commenced to build White Rose on July 10, 1995, and took 87 weeks.

3. White Rose in 1997

1.3 million bricks were used during construction. If placed end to end, these would cover 2,020 miles - the same distance from Morley to Tenerife.

4. White Rose in 1997

