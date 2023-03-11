White Rose Leeds: Memories of the shopping centre on its opening week in 1997 as it celebrates 26th birthday
The White Rose is celebrating its 26th birthday this month.
Built on the site of the former Morley sewage works in March 1997, the shopping centre was the first of its kind in Leeds. Residents in the south of the city watched as the £64million pound development sprung to life, a 76-acre site equivalent to the size of 246 Olympic swimming pools. There have been a raft of changes over the last 26 years, but here is what the centre looked like in its opening week.
All images courtesy of White Rose.
