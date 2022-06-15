Total Warrior set to return to Bramham Park to host Great Northern Mud Run

It will be held between 24 and 26 June and will provide people with the opportunity to tackle what is known as one of the most challenging obstacle course races in the country.

Obstacles include climbing walls, mud slides, ice cold plunge pools and fire pit jumps.

For those not keen on completing a gruelling feat of endurance, the event is free to watch, can host 10,000 spectators, and there will be food, drinks and live music.

As well as the adult courses, there is also a junior warrior course for school groups and scouts.

Participants can take the challenge on by themselves or as part of a team and can also opt to use the course as an opportunity to raise money for charity.

Several runners also often have a story to tell about overcoming obstacles away from the course.

Total Warrior's partner charities for 2022 are Heel & Toe Children's Charity, Veterans at Ease, Leeds Mind, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Candlelighters and Alzheimer's Research UK.

The 'Ultra Warrior' course involves four timed laps of the 12k course, meanwhile there is also the option of taking on the 12k or 6k course once.

Total Warrior was founded back in 2011, in Shap in the Lake District. Having proven popular in the Lake District, they expanded to host events at Bramham Park before building further and venturing into Scotland.

The Lakes and Edinburgh venues were soon outgrown and the sprawling Bramham Park was designated as the home of Total Warrior.