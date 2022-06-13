Whinmoor teacher planning to run entire 62 miles of Leeds Country Way in one day

Lisa Hessey, 45, is an avid runner and was planning to tackle her first 'ultra race', which is longer than the traditional marathon length of 26 miles and 385 yards.

However, when 'Race to the Castle' in Northumberland was cancelled due to the closure of large sections of the planned route, she needed to devise an alternative challenge.

The mum-of-two, a head of year at Ilkley Grammar School, has opted to run the length of the Leeds Country Way.

Leeds Country Way is a 62-mile long footpath split into four main stages of around 15 miles long and is known for the stunning countryside which surrounds it.

Lisa's focus, however, will be on completing her feat of endurance.

"I've already been running for about four years, and I've done various races and I said I'd never do a marathon again, so I got into trail running," she said. "I did an ultra last year and then decided to do the bigger ultra this year.

"The race I was going to do was cancelled due to the weather in Northumberland but I was already up to 31 miles of training. I'd not drunk any alcohol and I was really fit. I thought 'I can't not do anything'."

Lisa will be able to count on the support of her husband Paul, who will be in attendance to top her up with food at different stages of the run, as well as runners from both Crossgates Harriers Running Club and St Theresa’s Athletic Club.

She also has support from her two daughters and her friends, although she has admitted he children think she is 'crazy' for taking on the task.

"Paul's going to be my pitstop hero! He's going to keep me topped up with food," she said. "I've got a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old daughter and they genuinely think I'm crazy.

"My friends are just buzzing for me, they just can't believe I'm doing it. They've been really supportive so I'm very chuffed."

The run will start in Garforth on Saturday 18 June at 5am and Lisa hopes to end the run with a pint of Guinness as a reward for abstaining from alcohol whilst training.