Ninja Warrior UK is returning to our screens with a revamped structure after broadcaster ITV announced a sixth season - and for the first time in the show's history, there will be a male and female champion.

The producers are searching for competitors to take on the toughest obstacle course ever built to become the Ninja Warrior UK male and female champions.

Leeds is home to an adventure park inspired by hit television show Ninja Warrior UK.

Auditions will take place around the UK during June and early July 2022, with filming set to take place in early August this year.

The closing date for applications is Friday 1st July 2022, and you can apply via itv.etribez.com/a/itvwarrioruk/warrioruk6/welcome.

With that in mind, aspiring contestants who might be considering applying can put themselves to the test right here in Leeds.

What is Ninja Warrior?

Ninja Warrior UK is the British version of the Japanese obstacle course show 'Sasuke'.

It sees competitors from across the country take on different stages of obstacles, and the contestant who advances the furthest is crowned Ninja Warrior.

The show is hosted by Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes, and football pundit Chris Kamara.

Asked whether he would be taking on the new course, Kamara said: “I am an old man now. I have got an ironing board in my back, so I can’t even bend down anymore, never mind doing the course.

“I would love to do it, as you know.”

Is there a Ninja Warrior course in Leeds?

The first official Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park in the UK opened in Stoke-on-Trent in 2018 and was swiftly followed by parks in Wigan, Cardiff, Gloucester, Sheffield, Leeds, Edinburgh, Eastbourne, Southampton and Watford.

The Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park in Ramshead Approach, Seacroft, opened its doors in August 2021.

Legendary football pundit Chris Kamara, who co-hosts the popular ITV programme, was present at the opening to welcome the first few guests through the doors.

What does the course feature?

Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park features a mix of adrenaline-fuelled courses and inflatable runs inspired by the programme.

The 40,000 ft indoor and air-conditioned facility includes obstacles to jump and swing across, balance, and climb, including the famous warped wall.

There is also an additional inflatable course, complete with big red bouncy balls, tunnels, a battle zone and the ultimate airbag leap to race through.

How can I book a visit?

Sessions are available to book on the Ninja Warrior website at ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/leeds/.

General admission starts from £12.00 per person for a one hour session.