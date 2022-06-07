Leeds Mind partners with RVS to deliver workshops to older people in the city

The workshops run by Inkwell Arts aim to bring together individuals through creativity in a safe and social environment.

The sessions are informal, and they encourage participants to try new techniques and methods of creating artwork.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inkwell Arts, Leeds Mind’s creative wellbeing service, has partnered with Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) to deliver arts and crafts workshops for people over the age of sixty.

As part of Inkwell Arts’ new outreach programme across Leeds, the sessions take place in Chapeltown at The Reginald Centre community hub every Wednesday morning from 10-12pm, with the final session on Wednesday June 29, 2022.

The cost is £4 per session, which includes all art materials.

Anyone over the age of 60 can join these workshops - with no previous experience with art necessary.

Inkwell said it always strives to make the service as inclusive as possible, which means absolute beginners are always welcome.

Inkwell Arts, Leeds Mind’s creative wellbeing service, has partnered with Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) to deliver arts and crafts workshops for people over the age of sixty.

Some of the sessions to-date include paper making, cyanotypes (sun printing), watercolours, pastels, air dry clay, mono printing and collage.

The group is facilitated by Anna, Inkwell’s Community Arts Coordinator, and supported by Wendy Martin, a creative volunteer for the Royal Voluntary Service.

Wendy said: “It really is great fun and each week we learn something new…Everything is easy to do and the results are always amazing.

"You get lost in the creativity of the activities and we always walk away feeling uplifted and gifted. I look forward to spending time in the group every week. It really is a highlight.”

Inkwell Arts, Leeds Mind’s creative wellbeing service, has partnered with Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) to deliver arts and crafts workshops for people over the age of sixty.