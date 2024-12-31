15 of the most-viewed properties on the Yorkshire Evening Post in 2024 - from Victorian homes to cosy cottages

Today we take a look at which properties our readers viewed the most in 2024.

The daily Yorkshire Evening Post property feature sees homes of all shapes and sizes shared 365 days of the year for our readers' enjoyment.

But with so many homes featured in a year, a few of them are bound to be more popular than others.

In 2024, several homes featured got the attention of over 20,000 readers - with one in particular gathering over 50,000 clicks.

Here are the 15 most-read properties featured on the Yorkshire Evening Post in 2024:

1. Micklefield Lane, Rawdon

1. Micklefield Lane, Rawdon

This home, featured on our website on February 19, dates back to 1869 and featured a bespoke kitchen and four lovely bedrooms. | Hunters

2. Lidgett Lane, Garforth

2. Lidgett Lane, Garforth

This gorgeous newly renovated Victorian home was for sale for £475,000 when it was featured on March 23. | Manning Stainton

3. Broadgate Avenue, Horsforth

3. Broadgate Avenue, Horsforth

This home featured on July 15 was ideal for first time buyers and families alike with the relatively low price of £250,000. | William H Brown

4. Park Avenue, Cross Gates

4. Park Avenue, Cross Gates

This highly unusual £450,000 home was a hit with readers when it was featured on October 18. | eXp UK

5. Kirkstall Lane, Leeds

5. Kirkstall Lane, Leeds

This 1830s stone cottage for sale for £199,950 on March 18 stood out with its charming décor and prime location. | Manning Stainton

6. Westway, Garforth

6. Westway, Garforth

Featured on February 5, this opulent home boasted three versatile reception rooms, large sprawling gardens and luxurious bedrooms. | Manning Stainton

