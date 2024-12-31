The daily Yorkshire Evening Post property feature sees homes of all shapes and sizes shared 365 days of the year for our readers' enjoyment.

But with so many homes featured in a year, a few of them are bound to be more popular than others.

In 2024, several homes featured got the attention of over 20,000 readers - with one in particular gathering over 50,000 clicks.

Here are the 15 most-read properties featured on the Yorkshire Evening Post in 2024:

Micklefield Lane, Rawdon This home, featured on our website on February 19, dates back to 1869 and featured a bespoke kitchen and four lovely bedrooms.

Lidgett Lane, Garforth This gorgeous newly renovated Victorian home was for sale for £475,000 when it was featured on March 23.

Broadgate Avenue, Horsforth This home featured on July 15 was ideal for first time buyers and families alike with the relatively low price of £250,000.

Park Avenue, Cross Gates This highly unusual £450,000 home was a hit with readers when it was featured on October 18.

Kirkstall Lane, Leeds This 1830s stone cottage for sale for £199,950 on March 18 stood out with its charming décor and prime location.