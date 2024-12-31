The daily Yorkshire Evening Post property feature sees homes of all shapes and sizes shared 365 days of the year for our readers' enjoyment.
Here are the 15 most-read properties featured on the Yorkshire Evening Post in 2024:
1. Micklefield Lane, Rawdon
This home, featured on our website on February 19, dates back to 1869 and featured a bespoke kitchen and four lovely bedrooms. | Hunters
2. Lidgett Lane, Garforth
This gorgeous newly renovated Victorian home was for sale for £475,000 when it was featured on March 23. | Manning Stainton
3. Broadgate Avenue, Horsforth
This home featured on July 15 was ideal for first time buyers and families alike with the relatively low price of £250,000. | William H Brown
4. Park Avenue, Cross Gates
This highly unusual £450,000 home was a hit with readers when it was featured on October 18. | eXp UK
5. Kirkstall Lane, Leeds
This 1830s stone cottage for sale for £199,950 on March 18 stood out with its charming décor and prime location. | Manning Stainton
6. Westway, Garforth
Featured on February 5, this opulent home boasted three versatile reception rooms, large sprawling gardens and luxurious bedrooms. | Manning Stainton
