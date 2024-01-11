This three bedroom Leeds home has been "attractively, yet sympathetically" refurbished, according to the estate agent.

Entering the deceptively large property, a bright entrance hall leads to a spacious living room with fireplace and bay window.

To the rear sits a large open dining room and kitchen, with adjacent conservatory. This room offers lots of space for gatherings of family and friends, and the modern fitted kitchen is a great place for culinary masterpieces.

The first floor comprise three good-size bedrooms, along with a luxurious house bathroom with a stunning bathtub and separate shower cubicle.

Externally, the rear garden features a large lawn and a patio seating area, while a small garden and a large driveway with ample parking space for multiple vehicles sit to the front.

