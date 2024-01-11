13 pictures showing this deceptively large Leeds family home with a recently refurbished stylish interior
This three bedroom Leeds home has been "attractively, yet sympathetically" refurbished, according to the estate agent.
The property, located on Birchwood Hill in North Leeds, has been listed on the market by Manning Stainton for £425,000.
Entering the deceptively large property, a bright entrance hall leads to a spacious living room with fireplace and bay window.
To the rear sits a large open dining room and kitchen, with adjacent conservatory. This room offers lots of space for gatherings of family and friends, and the modern fitted kitchen is a great place for culinary masterpieces.
The first floor comprise three good-size bedrooms, along with a luxurious house bathroom with a stunning bathtub and separate shower cubicle.
Externally, the rear garden features a large lawn and a patio seating area, while a small garden and a large driveway with ample parking space for multiple vehicles sit to the front.