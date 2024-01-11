Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures showing this deceptively large Leeds family home with a recently refurbished stylish interior

This three bedroom Leeds home has been "attractively, yet sympathetically" refurbished, according to the estate agent.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 11th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

The property, located on Birchwood Hill in North Leeds, has been listed on the market by Manning Stainton for £425,000.

Entering the deceptively large property, a bright entrance hall leads to a spacious living room with fireplace and bay window.

To the rear sits a large open dining room and kitchen, with adjacent conservatory. This room offers lots of space for gatherings of family and friends, and the modern fitted kitchen is a great place for culinary masterpieces.

The first floor comprise three good-size bedrooms, along with a luxurious house bathroom with a stunning bathtub and separate shower cubicle.

Externally, the rear garden features a large lawn and a patio seating area, while a small garden and a large driveway with ample parking space for multiple vehicles sit to the front.

This newly refurbished three bedroom home on Birchwood Hill is on the market with Manning Stainton for £425,000.

1. Exterior

This newly refurbished three bedroom home on Birchwood Hill is on the market with Manning Stainton for £425,000. Photo: Manning Stainton

The property is deceptively spacious, and to the front sits this living room with fireplace and bay window.

2. Living room

The property is deceptively spacious, and to the front sits this living room with fireplace and bay window. Photo: Manning Stainton

The large dining room and kitchen offers lots of space for family gatherings.

3. Dining room

The large dining room and kitchen offers lots of space for family gatherings. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen is fitted with an extensive range of quality contemporary units.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with an extensive range of quality contemporary units. Photo: Manning Stainton

The bright conservatory offers a panoramic view of the enclosed rear garden.

5. Conservatory

The bright conservatory offers a panoramic view of the enclosed rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

On the first floor are the house's bedrooms.

6. Bedroom

On the first floor are the house's bedrooms. Photo: Manning Stainton

