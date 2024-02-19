Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a Leeds terraced home dating back to 1869 with characterful period features and bespoke kitchen

A stunning period property set over three storeys plus a basement close to Micklefield Park in Leeds has been listed on the market.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

The four-bedroom home, full of characterful features dating back to 1869, sits on Micklefield Lane in Rawdon and has been listed on the market with estate agents Hunter for £449,950.

Enter into the entrance hall with a grand entrance door and Karndean flooring which continues into spacious lounge with fireplace and bay mullioned sash window. The bespoke dining kitchen features Indian rosewood units and granite worktops and has lots of space for a dining table.

On the first floor sits two generous double bedrooms and a third, single room along with a beautiful house bathroom. The master bedroom occupies the second floor and benefits from skylight windows, exposed ceiling beams and ensuite shower room.

Behind the kitchen is a handy utility room with access to the rear garden and to the basement, which hosts two additional rooms ideal for storage and with potential for conversion.

Externally, an enclosed garden sits to the front of the property benefiting from a southernly aspect, as well as a shared garden to the rear with private parking and electric vehicle charging point.

This attractive terraced period home in Rawdon dates back to 1869.

1. Exterior

This attractive terraced period home in Rawdon dates back to 1869. Photo: Hunters

The lounge with Karndean floor is accessed from the grand entry hallway.

2. Lounge

The lounge with Karndean floor is accessed from the grand entry hallway. Photo: Hunters

Here is a bay mullioned sash window and attractive fireplace.

3. Lounge

Here is a bay mullioned sash window and attractive fireplace. Photo: Hunters

The dining kitchen features Indian rosewood units, granite worktops and has lots of space for a large dining table.

4. Dining kitchen

The dining kitchen features Indian rosewood units, granite worktops and has lots of space for a large dining table. Photo: Hunters

Behind the kitchen sits a handy utility room with access the rear garden and basement where two additional rooms can be found.

5. Utility

Behind the kitchen sits a handy utility room with access the rear garden and basement where two additional rooms can be found. Photo: Hunters

Up the stairs from the hallway are two generous double bedrooms.

6. Bedroom

Up the stairs from the hallway are two generous double bedrooms. Photo: Hunters

