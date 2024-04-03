Enter into a large and airy entrance hall leading to a gorgeous living room with gas coal effect fireplace, a modern open breakfast kitchen and dining room with direct access to a beautiful conservatory.

On the ground floor are two bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom with shower and bath and one which is currently used as an office.

The top floor hosts two generous-size double bedrooms along with a luxurious bathroom with walk-in shower, stunning bath and skylight.

Externally, the property features a wide block paved driveway for ample off street parking and secured metal gates. The garden comprise a low maintenance block paved patio, large lawn and Indian stone patio and pathways.

1 . Front A gorgeous three bedroom home in Lofthouse between Leeds and Wakefield is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Entrance hall Enter the four bedroom dormer bungalow via the stunning entry door to be greeted by a grand hallway. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Living room The living room with gas coal effect fireplace and access to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The open breakfast kitchen comes with stylish base and wall units along with built-in appliances and breakfast bar. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

5 . Dining room The kitchen flows naturally into this spacious dining area perfect for entertaining friends and family. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales