13 photos of a modern stone built dormer bungalow ideal for families commuting to Leeds and Wakefield

The four bedroom home is set over two floors and offers open living accommodation and large gardens.

Published 3rd Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

Estate agent Manning Stainton has listed Hawthorne House on Church Croft in Lofthouse, right between Leeds and Wakefield, for £535,000.

Enter into a large and airy entrance hall leading to a gorgeous living room with gas coal effect fireplace, a modern open breakfast kitchen and dining room with direct access to a beautiful conservatory.

On the ground floor are two bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom with shower and bath and one which is currently used as an office.

The top floor hosts two generous-size double bedrooms along with a luxurious bathroom with walk-in shower, stunning bath and skylight.

Externally, the property features a wide block paved driveway for ample off street parking and secured metal gates. The garden comprise a low maintenance block paved patio, large lawn and Indian stone patio and pathways.

A gorgeous three bedroom home in Lofthouse between Leeds and Wakefield is on the market.

1. Front

A gorgeous three bedroom home in Lofthouse between Leeds and Wakefield is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

Enter the four bedroom dormer bungalow via the stunning entry door to be greeted by a grand hallway.

2. Entrance hall

Enter the four bedroom dormer bungalow via the stunning entry door to be greeted by a grand hallway. Photo: Manning Stainton

The living room with gas coal effect fireplace and access to the rear garden.

3. Living room

The living room with gas coal effect fireplace and access to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

The open breakfast kitchen comes with stylish base and wall units along with built-in appliances and breakfast bar.

4. Kitchen

The open breakfast kitchen comes with stylish base and wall units along with built-in appliances and breakfast bar. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen flows naturally into this spacious dining area perfect for entertaining friends and family.

5. Dining room

The kitchen flows naturally into this spacious dining area perfect for entertaining friends and family. Photo: Manning Stainton

Double doors will take you into this modern conservatory with ceiling spotlights and access onto the rear garden patio.

6. Conservatory

Double doors will take you into this modern conservatory with ceiling spotlights and access onto the rear garden patio. Photo: Manning Stainton

