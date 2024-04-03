Estate agent Manning Stainton has listed Hawthorne House on Church Croft in Lofthouse, right between Leeds and Wakefield, for £535,000.
Enter into a large and airy entrance hall leading to a gorgeous living room with gas coal effect fireplace, a modern open breakfast kitchen and dining room with direct access to a beautiful conservatory.
On the ground floor are two bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom with shower and bath and one which is currently used as an office.
The top floor hosts two generous-size double bedrooms along with a luxurious bathroom with walk-in shower, stunning bath and skylight.
Externally, the property features a wide block paved driveway for ample off street parking and secured metal gates. The garden comprise a low maintenance block paved patio, large lawn and Indian stone patio and pathways.
