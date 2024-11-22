Homebase Moor Allerton: Leeds store put up for sale as DIY and garden chain falls into administration
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Troubled DIY and garden chain Homebase fell into administration last week and has set a deadline of the end of next week for potential buyers to snap up its remaining shops in the UK and Ireland.
Homebase appointed administrators at consultancy Teneo after it was hit hard by an “incredibly challenging” three years for the DIY sector.
Administrators struck a deal to sell the business to retail group CDS, which owns The Range and Wilko, securing the future of up to 1,600 jobs and 70 stores.
However, the future of 2,000 other workers and its remaining stores was left hanging in the balance. Administrators have now placed 74 leasehold Homebase stores on the market.
They have set a deadline of November 29 for potential suitors to buy the remaining stores, amid efforts to secure more funds for creditors.
One of the stores listed as on the market is the Leeds Homebase located at the Moor Allerton Centre, King Lane.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Here is a full list of the 74 UK locations placed on the market:
- Abingdon, Oxfordshire
- Alnwick, Northumberland
- Altrincham Retail Park, Manchester
- Junction One Retail Park, Antrim, Northern Ireland
- Barnstaple, Devon
- Basildon, Essex
- Basingstoke, Hampshire
- Shane Park, Belfast
- Berwick upon Tweed, Northumberland
- Biggleswade, Bedfordshire
- Battery Retail Park, Birmingham
- Bishop Auckland, County Durham
- Bracknell, Berkshire
- Enterprise Five Retail Park, Bradford
- Branksome, Poole
- Bridgend Retail Park, Bridgend, Wales
- Broadstairs, Kent
- Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk
- The Orbital Retail Centre, Cannock, Staffordshire
- Horsted Retail Park, Chatham, Kent
- Cheltenham
- Greyhound Retail Park, Chester
- Discovery Park, Chichester
- Colchester Stanway, Colchester
- Gallagher Retail Park, Coventry
- Rushmore Retail Park, Craigavon
- Daventry, Northamptonshire
- Wyvern Retail Park, Derby
- Dumfries, Scotland
- Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline, Scotland
- Farnham Retail Park, Farnham
- Folkestone, Kent
- Drumkeen Complex, Belfast
- Retail World, Gateshead
- Gloucester
- Hamilton, Scotland
- Hanworth, Feltham, London
- Harlow, Essex
- Eddington Business Park, Herne Bay, Kent
- Tyne Valley Retail Park, Hexham
- Heath Retail Park, Honiton
- Hove, Brighton & Hove
- Hull
- Leamington Spa
- Ledbury, Herefordshire
- Moor Allerton Centre, Leeds
- Letterkenny, Republic of Ireland
- Lewes, East Sussex
- London Catford
- London Streatham Vale
- Luton
- South Aylesford Retail Park, Maidstone
- Milton Keynes
- Navan Retail Park, Republic of Ireland
- Newcastle under Lyme, Staffordshire
- Norwich Hall Road
- Norwich Sprowston
- Madford Retail Park, Nottingham
- Oban, Scotland
- Oldbury, West Midlands
- Wyndham Retail Park, Portishead
- Romford, Essex
- Saffron Walden, Essex
- Sleaford, Lincolnshire
- St Albans
- Sudbury, Suffolk
- Wrekin Retail Park, Telford
- Truro, Cornwall
- Tunbridge Wells
- Upton, Wirral
- Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire
- Waterford, Republic of Ireland
- Wolverhampton
- Worcester
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.