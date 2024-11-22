Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular DIY and garden store in Leeds has been put up for sale.

Troubled DIY and garden chain Homebase fell into administration last week and has set a deadline of the end of next week for potential buyers to snap up its remaining shops in the UK and Ireland.

Homebase appointed administrators at consultancy Teneo after it was hit hard by an “incredibly challenging” three years for the DIY sector.

Administrators struck a deal to sell the business to retail group CDS, which owns The Range and Wilko, securing the future of up to 1,600 jobs and 70 stores.

However, the future of 2,000 other workers and its remaining stores was left hanging in the balance. Administrators have now placed 74 leasehold Homebase stores on the market.

They have set a deadline of November 29 for potential suitors to buy the remaining stores, amid efforts to secure more funds for creditors.

One of the stores listed as on the market is the Leeds Homebase located at the Moor Allerton Centre, King Lane.

Here is a full list of the 74 UK locations placed on the market:

Abingdon, Oxfordshire

Alnwick, Northumberland

Altrincham Retail Park, Manchester

Junction One Retail Park, Antrim, Northern Ireland

Barnstaple, Devon

Basildon, Essex

Basingstoke, Hampshire

Shane Park, Belfast

Berwick upon Tweed, Northumberland

Biggleswade, Bedfordshire

Battery Retail Park, Birmingham

Bishop Auckland, County Durham

Bracknell, Berkshire

Enterprise Five Retail Park, Bradford

Branksome, Poole

Bridgend Retail Park, Bridgend, Wales

Broadstairs, Kent

Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk

The Orbital Retail Centre, Cannock, Staffordshire

Horsted Retail Park, Chatham, Kent

Cheltenham

Greyhound Retail Park, Chester

Discovery Park, Chichester

Colchester Stanway, Colchester

Gallagher Retail Park, Coventry

Rushmore Retail Park, Craigavon

Daventry, Northamptonshire

Wyvern Retail Park, Derby

Dumfries, Scotland

Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline, Scotland

Farnham Retail Park, Farnham

Folkestone, Kent

Drumkeen Complex, Belfast

Retail World, Gateshead

Gloucester

Hamilton, Scotland

Hanworth, Feltham, London

Harlow, Essex

Eddington Business Park, Herne Bay, Kent

Tyne Valley Retail Park, Hexham

Heath Retail Park, Honiton

Hove, Brighton & Hove

Hull

Leamington Spa

Ledbury, Herefordshire

Moor Allerton Centre, Leeds

Letterkenny, Republic of Ireland

Lewes, East Sussex

London Catford

London Streatham Vale

Luton

South Aylesford Retail Park, Maidstone

Milton Keynes

Navan Retail Park, Republic of Ireland

Newcastle under Lyme, Staffordshire

Norwich Hall Road

Norwich Sprowston

Madford Retail Park, Nottingham

Oban, Scotland

Oldbury, West Midlands

Wyndham Retail Park, Portishead

Romford, Essex

Saffron Walden, Essex

Sleaford, Lincolnshire

St Albans

Sudbury, Suffolk

Wrekin Retail Park, Telford

Truro, Cornwall

Tunbridge Wells

Upton, Wirral

Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire

Waterford, Republic of Ireland

Wolverhampton

Worcester