For sale in Leeds: An extravagant £2.7m stone-built home with an annexe and views over Eccup Reservoir

By Dennis Morton

Published 19th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

Owlett Hall Farm is a breathtaking stone-built farmhouse situated on a 1.75-acre plot in North Leeds.

The extraordinary home boasts luxury features throughout, including a cosy home cinema and games room, views towards Eccup Reservoir and a useful annexe with two bedrooms, a kitchen and a living room currently used as a gym.

Inside, the multiple sitting rooms each bring their own character to the property. They boast high ceilings, media walls, and large windows offering far-reaching views and letting in lots of natural light.

The stylish kitchen has high-quality Siematic units, Gaggenau appliances, a dining table for six people, and a breakfast bar. It opens towards a seating area to create a flowing, open-air space.

To the first floor are five double bedrooms, of which the stunning master suite boasts a dressing room, vaulted ceilings, and sliding glass doors leading to a spacious en suite with a freestanding bath.

Outside, the property has superb lawned gardens with a putting green and a children’s play area. The Grammar School at Leeds is located just a short walk away.

The home is currently on the market with estate agent Butler Ridge with an asking price of £2,750,000.

Exterior

1. Owlet Hall Farm, Eccup, Leeds

Exterior | Butler Ridge

Kitchen and dining room

2. Owlet Hall Farm, Eccup, Leeds

Kitchen and dining room | Butler Ridge

Sitting room

3. Owlet Hall Farm, Eccup, Leeds

Sitting room | Butler Ridge

Sitting room

4. Owlet Hall Farm, Eccup, Leeds

Sitting room | Butler Ridge

Sitting room

5. Owlet Hall Farm, Eccup, Leeds

Sitting room | Butler Ridge

Dining area

6. Owlet Hall Farm, Eccup, Leeds

Dining area | Butler Ridge

