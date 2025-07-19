The extraordinary home boasts luxury features throughout, including a cosy home cinema and games room, views towards Eccup Reservoir and a useful annexe with two bedrooms, a kitchen and a living room currently used as a gym.

Inside, the multiple sitting rooms each bring their own character to the property. They boast high ceilings, media walls, and large windows offering far-reaching views and letting in lots of natural light.

The stylish kitchen has high-quality Siematic units, Gaggenau appliances, a dining table for six people, and a breakfast bar. It opens towards a seating area to create a flowing, open-air space.

To the first floor are five double bedrooms, of which the stunning master suite boasts a dressing room, vaulted ceilings, and sliding glass doors leading to a spacious en suite with a freestanding bath.

Outside, the property has superb lawned gardens with a putting green and a children’s play area. The Grammar School at Leeds is located just a short walk away.

The home is currently on the market with estate agent Butler Ridge with an asking price of £2,750,000.

2 . Owlet Hall Farm, Eccup, Leeds Kitchen and dining room | Butler Ridge Photo Sales