Headteacher at Leeds Grammar School named among winners at national Tes Schools Awards 2025
The UK’s most inspiring schools, teachers, and trusts took centre stage at the Tes Schools Awards 2025 in London.
Dubbed the ‘Oscars of education,’ the awards recognise the very best teachers, schools and trusts from UK state and independent schools, across early years settings, primary and secondary.
Sue Woodroofe, principal at The Grammar School at Leeds, was among the top winners after being named independent Headteacher of the Year.
She said: “It’s a real privilege to accept this award. I’m proud to work alongside such dedicated staff, supportive families, and incredible young people.
“Everything we’ve achieved has been through shared effort and belief in what we do. This recognition means a great deal to all of us.”
Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges, including school leaders and sector experts. Across 23 award categories, the chosen schools and educators represent the very best of UK education, highlighting distinction in every corner of the sector.
Oulton Academy and its principal John Higgins, were among a host of top nominees. Three schools in Bradford were also nominated as part of the awards.
