Estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley has listed the exceptional five-bedroom, four-bathroom period home in the charming Leeds village of Aberford, situated on Main Street South, for £950,000.

In addition to the main accommodation, the property includes a self-contained annexe housing the hair and beauty salon "B Beautiful," generating a rental income of approximately £12,000 per annum, as well as a separate Airbnb cottage.

The main residence showcases high-specification upgrades throughout. The ground floor boasts an open-plan living and dining area, complemented by a bespoke kitchen fitted with custom cabinetry and integrated appliances.

On the first floor, a second sitting room accompanies five double bedrooms, including two self-contained suites. Also located on this floor are two luxurious family bathrooms. The loft hosts the second master bedroom, complete with a contemporary en suite shower room and picturesque views.

The primary master suite, positioned at the rear of the home, features a private roof terrace - ideal for entertaining - a dedicated dressing room, and a freestanding bath.

Adjacent to the kitchen, the self-contained annexe is perfect for guests. It includes a living/kitchen area, utility room, bedroom, and en-suite bathroom.

Completing the property is the Airbnb cottage, which boasts a private raised decking area, a kitchen/living room, a bedroom with an en suite shower, and a spiral staircase leading to a cosy snug area.