Upon entering, you are welcomed by a spacious and inviting hallway that leads to a bay-fronted living room featuring a log burner. There is also a separate family room that can be utilized as a playroom, home office, or snug.

The heart of this home is a stunning open-plan dining kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances and units, complemented by a second log burner. This area includes an underfloor heating system for year-round comfort and has sliding doors that open directly onto a patio in the rear garden.

The ground floor also boasts a utility room and a guest WC for added convenience.

On the first floor, you'll find a landing that leads to the master bedroom, which features bespoke fitted wardrobes and a contemporary en suite bathroom. Additionally, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms and a beautifully finished house bathroom that complete the indoor accommodations.