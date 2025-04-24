Explore this beautifully presented home in Scarcroft, Leeds with open-plan living and serene outdoor space

Experience modern luxury in this beautifully presented family home located in the upscale village of Scarcroft, just north of Leeds.

Situated on The Croft, this four-bedroom property is on the market for £700,000 with Purple Bricks and offers contemporary living perfect for a growing family.

Upon entering, you are welcomed by a spacious and inviting hallway that leads to a bay-fronted living room featuring a log burner. There is also a separate family room that can be utilized as a playroom, home office, or snug.

The heart of this home is a stunning open-plan dining kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances and units, complemented by a second log burner. This area includes an underfloor heating system for year-round comfort and has sliding doors that open directly onto a patio in the rear garden.

The ground floor also boasts a utility room and a guest WC for added convenience.

On the first floor, you'll find a landing that leads to the master bedroom, which features bespoke fitted wardrobes and a contemporary en suite bathroom. Additionally, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms and a beautifully finished house bathroom that complete the indoor accommodations.

Outside, the property is secured by electronically operated wrought iron gates that lead onto a driveway with an attached garage. The rear garden is a tranquil, fully enclosed space, featuring a stone-flagged patio and a large lawn ideal for playing, relaxing, and entertaining.

