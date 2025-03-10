Scarcroft: North Leeds village crowned one of the poshest in the UK by The Telegraph

A North Leeds village has once again earned a spot on The Telegraph’s annual list of the UK’s poshest villages.

Scarcroft, alongside three others in Yorkshire, has been listed amongst Britain’s 48 poshest villages by the national newspaper.

With an average house price of £668,344, The Telegraph highlighted Scarcroft’s appeal, particularly its proximity to Leeds.

Scarcroft is once again named amongst the poshest villages in the UK by The Telegraph.placeholder image
Scarcroft is once again named amongst the poshest villages in the UK by The Telegraph. | Simon Hulme

The village is a hub for horse racing and boasts its own golf course, primary school, and The Inn at Scarcroft - a village pub dating back to 1852.

It also borders the Hetchell Wood Nature Reserve.

Scarcroft has received this recognition multiple times, including in 2022 and 2023.

In 2025, it joins Cawthorne, Kirkby Overblow, and Sutton-upon-Derwent on the prestigious list.

