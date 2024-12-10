Looking at a new home can feel overwhelming, but Leeds property expert Mark Manning offers practical tips to help home buyers navigate the process.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoopla recently trialled eye-tracking tech on home viewings to find out what buyers focus on when viewing properties. It found that the majority of their time (almost 60%) was spent looking at home furnishings and interior design touches, rather than the bones of the property.

Mark Manning, managing director of estate agent, Manning Stainton, explains what buyers should really be looking at when viewing a property to avoid any costly surprises in the future:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Manning, managing director of estate agent Manning Stainton. | Manning Stainton

Concentrate on heating and electrics

Heating systems and electrics both cost a lot to update and fix, so it’s really important to check both out when viewing a property.

Mark said: "Look at the condition of the electric consumer unit and ask the agent when the wiring was last updated. If there are sockets on skirting boards and dated-looking switches, it’s probably due to a re-wire. Similarly, ask about the age of the boiler and have a look at it.

"If it’s more than 10 years old or looks very dated, it might require updating or be nearing the end of its life."

Check out the windows

Mr Manning said: “Look closely at windows when viewing a home and ask the agent how old they are, as they are key to a cosy, energy-efficient home but often cost a lot to replace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If they look old or have signs of condensation, they’re probably going to need to be updated, so it’s worth speaking to a specialist to get a rough cost for replacing them so you can factor that in when making an offer.”

Take a close look at the roof

Replacing a roof is another expensive job, so it’s really important to check the condition of them when viewing homes.

Mark explains: “Look for signs of leaks and water stains on inside ceilings and look for any loose tiles or cracking cement on the outside of the roof. Check that the chimney flashing looks ok too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To check a roof on a viewing, walk to the end of the garden or to the other side of the street to get a good view and compare it to other homes around it. You can pop your head up into the loft too to check everything looks and smells dry.”

Structure

To the untrained eye, it’s often very hard to spot structural issues, but when you view a home make sure to check inside and outside walls for any obvious big cracks. Check that internal doors and windows open and close properly too.

Ask the EPC rating

Ask the agent what the EPC rating of the property is, if it’s very low or has a big gap between its current and potential rating, it could mean you might need to make costly updates to make the home comfortable and energy efficient.

Always get a surveyor’s opinion

One of the most important things to do when buying a home is to get a survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark said: “This is something I always advise people not to skimp on, as a good surveyor will spot things you won’t and will be able to give you a detailed insight into the exact condition of a property.”