A look inside an opulent Leeds family home with over 3,300 square feet of living space now for sale for £965k

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST

This very large family home in Leeds has been thoughtfully extended and improved over recent years.

1 St. Giles Garth is a gorgeous modern property in the popular village of Bramhope in north Leeds and is currently on the market with estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley for £965,000.

Stretching around 3,300 square feet, the home is arranged over two storeys and comprises a central reception hall with access to a sitting room, dining room, a playroom/family room and conservatory.

The extensive ground floor also features a study and a substantial dining kitchen as well as a useful utility and two guest WCs.

On the first floor are two bedroom suites, each with dressing rooms and en suite bathroom, as well as three additional double bedrooms and a house bathroom.

Outside, the home sits behind secure electric gates, serving this and the neighbouring house. To the rear are south-facing, gently sloped enclosed gardens comprising mainly of lawns.

✨ Find out all about the biggest stories Leeds with the Yorkshire Evening Post's breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

1. St. Giles Garth, Leeds LS16

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

2. St. Giles Garth, Leeds LS16

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

3. St. Giles Garth, Leeds LS16

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

4. St. Giles Garth, Leeds LS16

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

5. St. Giles Garth, Leeds LS16

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

6. St. Giles Garth, Leeds LS16

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsProperty
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice