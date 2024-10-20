Stretching around 3,300 square feet, the home is arranged over two storeys and comprises a central reception hall with access to a sitting room, dining room, a playroom/family room and conservatory.

The extensive ground floor also features a study and a substantial dining kitchen as well as a useful utility and two guest WCs.

On the first floor are two bedroom suites, each with dressing rooms and en suite bathroom, as well as three additional double bedrooms and a house bathroom.

Outside, the home sits behind secure electric gates, serving this and the neighbouring house. To the rear are south-facing, gently sloped enclosed gardens comprising mainly of lawns.

✨ Find out all about the biggest stories Leeds with the Yorkshire Evening Post's breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up 👇