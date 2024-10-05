13 of the most luxurious homes currently on the market in Leeds for over £1 million

Here are 13 luxurious homes in Leeds currently on the market on Rightmove for over £1 million:
1. The Ellers, Park Lane, Roundhay
This home in the heart of Roundhay immediately strikes you with outs grandeur and charm, and is currently on the market for £1,799,500. | Monroe Estate Agents
2. Laytonwood, Rawdon
Laytonwood is a house like no other with large gardens, gorgeous patio and private bar and pool table. It is on the market for £3,750,000. | Monroe Estate Agents
3. Manor House Lane, Alwoodley
In Alwoodley is this luxurious five-bedroom home with extensive gardens and wonderful countryside views. It is on the market for £1,850,000. | Carter Jonas
4. Farrer Lane, Oulton
This architecturally stunning home with home cinema and indoor swimming pool is on the market for £3,500,000. | Monroe Estate Agents
5. Grimston Lodge, near Tadcaster
Grimston Lodge has one of the most breathtaking orangery kitchens in the area. It also has a large garden with a stunning summer house. It is for sale for £2,500,000. | Blenkin & Co
6. Highfield, Old Park Road, Roundhay
Highfield is an exquisite detached period home with extensive gardens and six bedrooms currently on the market for £1,750,000. | Monroe Estate Agents
