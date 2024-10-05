13 of the most luxurious homes currently on the market in Leeds for over £1 million

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Oct 2024, 11:30 GMT

Today, we take a look at some of the most expensive and luxurious homes currently on the market in and around Leeds.

There are some seriously impressive properties in Leeds’ suburbs, towns, villages and surrounding countryside.

Some of them are steeped in history, oozing with charming period features and impressive reception rooms, while others are the epitome of modern comfort.

Here are 13 luxurious homes in Leeds currently on the market on Rightmove for over £1 million:

This home in the heart of Roundhay immediately strikes you with outs grandeur and charm, and is currently on the market for £1,799,500.

1. The Ellers, Park Lane, Roundhay

Laytonwood is a house like no other with large gardens, gorgeous patio and private bar and pool table. It is on the market for £3,750,000.

2. Laytonwood, Rawdon

In Alwoodley is this luxurious five-bedroom home with extensive gardens and wonderful countryside views. It is on the market for £1,850,000.

3. Manor House Lane, Alwoodley

This architecturally stunning home with home cinema and indoor swimming pool is on the market for £3,500,000.

4. Farrer Lane, Oulton

Grimston Lodge has one of the most breathtaking orangery kitchens in the area. It also has a large garden with a stunning summer house. It is for sale for £2,500,000.

5. Grimston Lodge, near Tadcaster

Highfield is an exquisite detached period home with extensive gardens and six bedrooms currently on the market for £1,750,000.

6. Highfield, Old Park Road, Roundhay

