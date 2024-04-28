Below are the most expensive places to live in the city based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023.

According to the latest Office for National Statistics data, the median house price in the most expensive area of Leeds was £620,000, while in the cheapest area it was just £102,500.

Sign up for our free newsletters today Below, in ascending order, are the 15 most expensive places to buy a house in Leeds according to the latest data.

1 . Moortown In Moortown, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £330,300 - the 15th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk In Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £336,975 - the 14th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Aberford, Barwick & Thorner In Aberford, Barwick & Thorner, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £339,500 - the 13th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Cookridge and Holt Park In Cookridge & Holt Park, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £340,000 - the 12th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: ` Photo Sales

5 . Horsforth South & Rawdon In Horsforth South & Rawdon, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £380,100 - the 11th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

6 . Wetherby West In Wetherby West, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £381,000 - the 10th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: Mike Cowling Photo Sales