Below are the most expensive places to live in the city based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023.
According to the latest Office for National Statistics data, the median house price in the most expensive area of Leeds was £620,000, while in the cheapest area it was just £102,500.
1. Moortown
In Moortown, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £330,300 - the 15th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk
In Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £336,975 - the 14th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: Google
3. Aberford, Barwick & Thorner
In Aberford, Barwick & Thorner, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £339,500 - the 13th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Cookridge and Holt Park
In Cookridge & Holt Park, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £340,000 - the 12th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: `
5. Horsforth South & Rawdon
In Horsforth South & Rawdon, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £380,100 - the 11th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Wetherby West
In Wetherby West, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £381,000 - the 10th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: Mike Cowling
