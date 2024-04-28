The 15 most expensive places to buy a house in Leeds including Roundhay, Bramhope and Horsforth

House prices have gone through the roof in Leeds over the last few years.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 28th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

Below are the most expensive places to live in the city based on the median house price during the year ending in March 2023.

According to the latest Office for National Statistics data, the median house price in the most expensive area of Leeds was £620,000, while in the cheapest area it was just £102,500.

Sign up for our free newsletters today Below, in ascending order, are the 15 most expensive places to buy a house in Leeds according to the latest data.

In Moortown, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £330,300 - the 15th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds.

1. Moortown

In Moortown, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £330,300 - the 15th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
In Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £336,975 - the 14th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds.

2. Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk

In Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £336,975 - the 14th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In Aberford, Barwick & Thorner, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £339,500 - the 13th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds.

3. Aberford, Barwick & Thorner

In Aberford, Barwick & Thorner, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £339,500 - the 13th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
In Cookridge & Holt Park, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £340,000 - the 12th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds.

4. Cookridge and Holt Park

In Cookridge & Holt Park, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £340,000 - the 12th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: `

Photo Sales
In Horsforth South & Rawdon, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £380,100 - the 11th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds.

5. Horsforth South & Rawdon

In Horsforth South & Rawdon, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £380,100 - the 11th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
In Wetherby West, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £381,000 - the 10th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds.

6. Wetherby West

In Wetherby West, the median house price for the year ending in March 2023 was £381,000 - the 10th highest out of all neighbourhoods in Leeds. Photo: Mike Cowling

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsData

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.