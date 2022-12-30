A village in West Yorkshire has been named among the poshest villages to live in the UK, according to a list released by The Telegraph . Situated approximately six miles north east of Leeds city centre, Scarcroft has a whopping average house price of over £670,000 - putting it at the same level with Edensor, a posh village in Derbyshire.

The recent research by estate agent Savills, said the extensive list comprises 54 villages from throughout the country that were judged "most desirable" in terms of house prices and lifestyle. The Telegraph said Scarcroft is popular for its horse racing hub, good primary school, and nature reserve, all of which are considered "posh appeal" that earned the place a spot on the list.

It said: “In the countryside on the outskirts of Leeds, this village has a golf club, primary school and a pub (the Inn at Scarcroft which dates back to 1852) and backs onto Hetchell Wood Nature Reserve. It’s a horse racing hub with the Hellwood Racing stables and a riding centre at Scarcroft Hall.”

Scarcroft, which had a population of over 1,200 as of the 2021 Census, is located on the main A58 road that connects Leeds and Wetherby. It is also well-known for having once been home to one of Leeds’ most expensive streets , Bracken Park.

Ling Lane, a mile-long, tree-lined stretch, where homes were also renowned for having average prices of over £1 million, also once made the list.

A rise in demand for countryside homes

According to The Telegraph , the demand for rental homes in the countryside has increased since the pandemic because more individuals are moving there due to greater housing flexibility brought on from home working. More than half of Savills estate agents nationwide reported an increase in demand in the most sought-after rural areas, with 57% of respondents indicating they were unable to purchase where they desired.

Frances Clacy, analyst at Savills, told The Telegraph : “People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure. Less well-trumpeted factors count too, such as the main road through the village should only lead to other villages.”

The Telegraph’s top 54 "most desired" villages were chosen based on a combination of highest housing values, best lifestyle facilities, connectivity, and chocolate-box appeal along with trendy amenities like yoga studios, cycling shops and running clubs.

