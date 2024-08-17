The Inn at Scarcroft: I visited the Leeds pub dating back to 1853 in village named among 'poshest in UK'
When it comes to grand homes, quiet streets and whopping house prices, you’ll be hard pressed to beat the village of Scarcroft.
The Inn at Scarcroft, based on Wetherby Road on the outskirts of Leeds, is hard to miss when passing through the village just a few miles north of the busy city. The imposing building and its signage immediately captured my attention while driving home from a day out. It seemed like the perfect place to stop as I passed by.
Formerly known as The Bracken Fox, the pub dates back to 1853 and was originally by a young farmer and innkeeper named William Wrigglesworth.
The building standing at the side of Wetherby Road today is considerably more modern but still nearly 100-years-old.
A roadhouse, constructed in the 1930s, which now hosts this beautiful country pub was built right next to the old building. According to the pub itself, it once had its own working brewery until recent years.
On a warm day, the expansive beer garden would be perfect to sit and could accommodate larger groups. Inside is an inviting venue with warm decor, plenty of comfortable tables and fireplaces - although these were not in use on the sunny August day I visited.
Drinks available are classic but good. Beers, ciders, and wine are on offer in addition to reasonably priced cocktails. The Vintage Inns pub also offers a loyalty card with discounts on food and drinks for those tempted to head back and visit again.
Service was friendly and helpful, though, admittedly, I visited on what appeared to be a quiet afternoon.
The spacious area inside means that families are able to comfortably spread out wherever they choose to sit.
Children - and even the family dog - seem to be happy here. This is a great pub to enjoy lunch over the remaining days of summer to escape the rushed and crowded atmosphere you often find as you wind closer to the city centre in Leeds.
The Inn at Scarcroft is cosy, classic, and clean. It’s a family-friendly country pub with more than enough to choose from on its drinks and food menus.
Factfile
- Address: Wetherby Rd, Scarcroft, Leeds LS14 3AT
- Telephone: 0113 289 2748
- Opening hours: Mon-Wed, Sunday 11.30an-10pm; Thu-Sat, 11.30am-11pm
- Website: https://www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/yorkshire/thenewinnscarcroft#/
Scores
- Drinks: 7/10
- Value: 8/10
- Atmosphere: 9/10
- Service: 7/10
