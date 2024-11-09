New developments are popping up across Leeds, offering smart, energy-efficient homes and creating vibrant new neighborhoods.
However, a range of beautiful new-build homes are available for under £300,000, much closer to the average Leeds house price of £247,000.
1. The Darracott at Timeless, York Road, Leeds LS14
Keepmoat's new development Timeless offers a range of two-bedroom semi-detached homes with innovative energy-efficient design for £249,995. | Keepmoat
2. Omar Arden in Menston, Ilkley LS29
For those looking something small, this two-bed park home near Menston with stunning 360 views of the Yorkshire Dales is now for sale for £225,000. | Quickmove Properties
3. The Ledbury at Centurion Fields, Manston Lane, Leeds LS15
This semi-detached eco electrics home offers luxury living from £290,000. | Redrow
4. The Askwith at Elysian Fields, Otley Road, Leeds LS16
This ideal three-bedroom home is available from £220,975 as part of a shared ownership scheme. | Incommunities Ltd
5. The Denton at Timeless, York Road, Leeds LS14
Also at Keepmoat's Timeless development is this three-bedroom home with energy-saving features such as PV panels an EV charger now sale for £299,995. | Keepmoat
6. Haldon at Laneside, Victoria Road, Morley LS27
The cosy two-bedroom Halton off Victoria Road in Morley is part of Persimmon Homes Laneside development. It is for sale for £244,950. | Persimmon Homes
