New developments are popping up across Leeds, offering smart, energy-efficient homes and creating vibrant new neighborhoods.

Many buyers assume these modern, tech-savvy homes come with a hefty price tag, especially in popular developments like Centurion Fields and Timeless.

However, a range of beautiful new-build homes are available for under £300,000, much closer to the average Leeds house price of £247,000.

Here are nine new-build homes in and around Leeds currently for sale under £300,000.

Please note that the gallery may include CGI renderings or showhome photos, which may vary slightly from the final properties.

1 . The Darracott at Timeless, York Road, Leeds LS14 Keepmoat's new development Timeless offers a range of two-bedroom semi-detached homes with innovative energy-efficient design for £249,995. | Keepmoat Photo Sales

2 . Omar Arden in Menston, Ilkley LS29 For those looking something small, this two-bed park home near Menston with stunning 360 views of the Yorkshire Dales is now for sale for £225,000. | Quickmove Properties Photo Sales

3 . The Ledbury at Centurion Fields, Manston Lane, Leeds LS15 This semi-detached eco electrics home offers luxury living from £290,000. | Redrow Photo Sales

4 . The Askwith at Elysian Fields, Otley Road, Leeds LS16 This ideal three-bedroom home is available from £220,975 as part of a shared ownership scheme. | Incommunities Ltd Photo Sales

5 . The Denton at Timeless, York Road, Leeds LS14 Also at Keepmoat's Timeless development is this three-bedroom home with energy-saving features such as PV panels an EV charger now sale for £299,995. | Keepmoat Photo Sales

6 . Haldon at Laneside, Victoria Road, Morley LS27 The cosy two-bedroom Halton off Victoria Road in Morley is part of Persimmon Homes Laneside development. It is for sale for £244,950. | Persimmon Homes Photo Sales