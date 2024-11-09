A look at 9 new-build homes in and around Leeds currently on the market under £300,000

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST

A brand-new home doesn’t have to cost half a million.

New developments are popping up across Leeds, offering smart, energy-efficient homes and creating vibrant new neighborhoods.

Many buyers assume these modern, tech-savvy homes come with a hefty price tag, especially in popular developments like Centurion Fields and Timeless.

However, a range of beautiful new-build homes are available for under £300,000, much closer to the average Leeds house price of £247,000.

Here are nine new-build homes in and around Leeds currently for sale under £300,000.

Please note that the gallery may include CGI renderings or showhome photos, which may vary slightly from the final properties.

Keepmoat's new development Timeless offers a range of two-bedroom semi-detached homes with innovative energy-efficient design for £249,995.

1. The Darracott at Timeless, York Road, Leeds LS14

Keepmoat's new development Timeless offers a range of two-bedroom semi-detached homes with innovative energy-efficient design for £249,995. | Keepmoat

For those looking something small, this two-bed park home near Menston with stunning 360 views of the Yorkshire Dales is now for sale for £225,000.

2. Omar Arden in Menston, Ilkley LS29

For those looking something small, this two-bed park home near Menston with stunning 360 views of the Yorkshire Dales is now for sale for £225,000. | Quickmove Properties

This semi-detached eco electrics home offers luxury living from £290,000.

3. The Ledbury at Centurion Fields, Manston Lane, Leeds LS15

This semi-detached eco electrics home offers luxury living from £290,000. | Redrow

This ideal three-bedroom home is available from £220,975 as part of a shared ownership scheme.

4. The Askwith at Elysian Fields, Otley Road, Leeds LS16

This ideal three-bedroom home is available from £220,975 as part of a shared ownership scheme. | Incommunities Ltd

Also at Keepmoat's Timeless development is this three-bedroom home with energy-saving features such as PV panels an EV charger now sale for £299,995.

5. The Denton at Timeless, York Road, Leeds LS14

Also at Keepmoat's Timeless development is this three-bedroom home with energy-saving features such as PV panels an EV charger now sale for £299,995. | Keepmoat

The cosy two-bedroom Halton off Victoria Road in Morley is part of Persimmon Homes Laneside development. It is for sale for £244,950.

6. Haldon at Laneside, Victoria Road, Morley LS27

The cosy two-bedroom Halton off Victoria Road in Morley is part of Persimmon Homes Laneside development. It is for sale for £244,950. | Persimmon Homes

