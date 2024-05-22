Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keepmoat has begun the final phase in its £66.6 million regeneration scheme, creating almost 800 homes in east Leeds.

The Timeless development in Seacroft has seen a massive area undergo significant regeneration and investment as part of a wider regeneration project by Leeds City Council.

Delivered by housebuilder Keepmoat, the scheme is part of a partnership with Homes England to deliver new homes on the around five acres of brownfield land where Seacroft Hospital once stood.

The final phase of the Timeless development in Seacroft has begun. Picture: Shaun Flannery Photography Ltd

The 758-home development has been built over four phases, with the work on the final phase of the transformation now started which will create the final 72 mixed tenure homes at the site.

Located just four miles from Leeds city centre, Timeless is Keepmoat’s flagship development scheme for the wider regeneration project led by the housebuilder and Homes England.

Chris Clingo, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, Yorkshire West, said: “We’re thrilled to be continuing delivery under the Leeds City Council partnership to deliver quality, sustainable homes for the latest phase of the Timeless development.

“The development forms part of a wider regeneration project in East Leeds which is aiming to provide significant opportunity for the city’s growth.

“It has been a privilege to watch the new communities begin to flourish and it’s extremely rewarding to hear positive feedback from residents and breathe new life into the Seacroft area.”

Andrew Macfarlane, Project Manager for Homes England, the Government’s Housing and Regeneration Agency, added: “We are pleased to see the start of the final phase of the Seacroft Hospital development, unlocking land for a further 72 new homes in Leeds.

“This final phase of development reflects the strong partnership work between Homes England and Keepmoat bringing new housing to an area where it is needed most.”