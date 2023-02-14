Located off Manston Lane, Centurion Fields forms part of a joint 45-acre development with Strata for a total of 395 homes, on land that was formerly the Vickers Tank factory.

Redrow is proposing to build 200 properties from its popular Heritage Collection, similar in style to those built at The Avenue at Thorpe Park. Residents at both Thorpe Park and Centurion Fields will be a short walk away from the eagerly anticipated new Thorpe Park Railway Station, which is due to open in 2024.

The wider Thorpe Park development has also delivered a business park, shopping, and leisure facilities – including a luxury hotel and state of the art cinema – plus 140 acres of public parks and vibrant, open green spaces, and part of the East Leeds Orbital Road. Transforming a huge area of the city, Redrow’s residential development at Thorpe Park comprised 292 homes, covering approximately 8.2 hectares of land, close to junction 46 of the M1, and will be finished next year.

Centurion Fields CGI Street Scene

John Handley, managing director of Redrow Yorkshire, said: “As well as being a sought-after development, Thorpe Park has had a big impact on the local economy, bringing new residents to the area alongside high quality shopping and leisure facilities and employment opportunities. It also features the newly created 113-acre Green Park, with footpaths, cycleways, areas of open space, woodland, and new wetland areas where residents can enjoy spending time in natural surroundings.

“Homebuyers will need to act quickly if they wish to secure one of the final properties at Thorpe Park, although those who miss out will be delighted to know our Centurion Fields development is now on sale.”

The Thorpe Park properties have been delivered as two separate outlets – The Avenue and The Point, offering a range of traditional and more contemporary houses and apartments. As part of the planning agreement, Redrow also contributed £50,000 towards ecological mitigation to limit the effects of development on local wildlife and £32,000 towards local buses, a car club, Metro travel cards for residents and a travel plan to encourage sustainable travel.

“Leeds is one of the key areas of our operations and we are fortunate enough to have a number of large sites in the pipeline for development,” John added. “The city has a huge future and is a consistently popular location for homebuyers. We continue to see strong demand, particularly for our energy efficient new build designs as customers look to reduce their energy use.”

Examples of Redrow's homes at Thorpe Park

The homes are Centurion Fields will be among the first Redrow homes in Yorkshire to feature the developer’s new Eco Electric specification, which uses air source heat pumps to generate heating and hot water. This technology will feature in all Redrow’s new homes as standard and will be complemented by underfloor heating to the ground floors of its detached designs.

