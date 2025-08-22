Work on 55 new council homes in East Leeds has hit a milestone, with the first tenants moving in.

The Ambertons development in Gipton, which started in late 2023, saw keys handed over for its first six homes at the end of last month. Part of Leeds City Council’s Council Housing Growth Programme (CHGP), the project is due to be completed by the end of the year.

The development - built by Wates Construction - will include two, three, and four-bedroom houses, as well as one-bedroom bungalows, built on brownfield sites along Amberton Terrace, Amberton Crescent, Amberton Street, and Montagu Avenue.

During a visit on Wednesday (August 20), Councillor Jess Lennox, Leeds City Council’s executive member for housing, met one of the first tenants, Paul Bennett.

Councillor Jess Lennox with tenant Paul Bennett at his new home on Amberton Terrace. | LCC

Cllr Lennox said: “The handover of these properties is a really important milestone and highlights the positive difference that our Council Housing Growth Programme is making to communities in Leeds.

“We know that, despite the programme’s achievements, there is still a pressing need for good-quality affordable homes in many parts of the city, including Gipton.

“The Ambertons scheme – and others like it – will help address that need, providing the sort of safe, warm and welcoming housing that can transform lives.”

The homes are being offered at affordable rents and include energy-efficient, climate-friendly air source heat pumps instead of gas boilers. Most of the development’s cost is being met by the council, with additional funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Brownfield Housing Fund.

While affordable housing is the main focus, the project is also benefiting the wider community. Funding linked to the development has improved tennis facilities in nearby Harehills Park, and work is underway to enhance green space off Amberton Road with new footpaths, seating, bulb planting, and landscaping.

The Ambertons will make up 55 new affordable homes. | LCC

The play area behind Gipton’s Henry Barran Centre is also set for an upgrade starting next month.

Cllr Lennox added: “I’m also delighted that the scheme is benefiting the wider community, with improvements to local roads and green space complementing the engagement work that has been done by Wates.

“It’s this kind of collaborative approach – coupled with our determination to ensure that Leeds is the best place in the country to call home – that has helped make the Council Housing Growth Programme such a success.”