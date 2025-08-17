Wesley Street, Morley: Leeds Council set to build 22 social homes on former care home site
Leeds City Council has submitted a full planning application (25/04470/FU) for the development of 22 homes on unused land off Wesley Street in Morley. The proposal includes 17 one-bed and five two-bed apartments.
The site has stood mainly unused since the Siegen Manor Day Centre was demolished in 2020, and has now been identified by the council as a key opportunity for its social housing goals.
According to the authority, demand for social housing within Leeds remains high, with over 20,000 people registered for consideration, and 22 percent of those registered identified as urgent.
To address this demand, the council plans to deliver 800 new affordable homes per year over the next three years, including the Wesley Street development.
It added: “Leeds City Council aims to deliver industry-leading new and retrofitted homes which offer affordable, energy efficient, low carbon and healthy places for all, in line with The Best City Ambition plan.
“Our homes will be places where our residents are proud to live, enrich existing communities within which they are constructed, and be a part of our legacy to individuals, neighbourhoods, and the environment for generations which follow.”
Comments on the proposed development are to be submitted by Friday, September 19, with a determination deadline set for Wednesday, November 12, 2025.