The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Dan Cohen, has cut the ground on the final phase of a long-awaited housing development.

The properties will be made up of 14 two-bed and 12 three-bed homes as well as two flats - one two-bed and one one-bed - and form the second and final phase of an LJHA scheme partly funded by Homes England.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Dan Cohen, cut the ground at the new development. | LJHA

Phase one of the project, which opened in 2022, comprises 85 properties including 51 sheltered housing apartments for residents aged 55 and over. Phase two, known as The Island Site, is expected to be completed by spring next year.

Councillor Cohen described the development as a "landmark" moment which will provide "really needed" affordable family homes. He was joined by Lady Mayoress Mrs Elayna Coven, ward councillors, community representatives, project partners, LJHA board members and residents.

He said: “The contribution that the construction of these new family homes is going to make to the Leeds Jewish community, and to the wider community in delivering much-needed family homes, is incalculable.

“Leeds Jewish Housing Association has a proud history, not just of delivering what the community needs in terms of housing, but it's the quality of the housing, it's the caring nature of the support of its residents.

“That makes me so proud, here in Leeds, to have Leeds Jewish Housing Association as part of the fabric of our community. I wish you every success.”

LJHA Chair Jonathan Shaw added that although the association owns around 500 homes, only 37 were family houses with many families on a waiting list.

He said: “I am really delighted therefore, that leading Leeds construction company Jack Lunn are starting to build these 28 new homes for families in our community.

“These are families who will be able to live affordably in Leeds 17 to bring up their children with access to our synagogues, our schools, The Zone Youth Club and the MAZ Community Centre.”