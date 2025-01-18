In the city's most affluent areas, such as Bramhope or Alwoodley, homes worth way over £1 million, with swimming pools and beautiful gardens, hide behind high hedges and secure gates.
In this gallery, the Yorkshire Evening Post has listed some of the most opulent homes in areas including Linton, Collingham, Alwoodley and Scarcroft currently on the market:
1. Bracken Chase, Scarcroft
This five-bedroom home is set within a private development in the heart of Scarcroft and is for sale for £999,995. | Furnell Residential
2. Langwith Valley Road, Collingham
This £1 million home enjoys an imposing and elevating plot with impressive gardens. It also comes with communal ownership of 10 acres of scheduled woodland adjoining the River Wharfe. | Beadnall Copley
3. Kings Road, Bramhope
This £1,400,000 home boasts an indoor swimming pool and a private bar. | Hunters
4. Larch Wood, Scarcroft
This stunning detached home with a beautiful garden and luxurious open-plan kitchen is for sale with a guide price of £750,000. | Furnell Residential
5. Upper Langwith, Collingham
This opulent five-bedroom residence with countryside views and enclosed private gardens is for sale for £1,195,000. | Furnell Residential
6. Wigton Lane, Alwoodley
Estate agent Hunters has listed this 5-bedroom stone built home on Wigton Lane for £1,275,000. | Hunters
