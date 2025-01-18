15 luxurious homes on the market in Leeds' most affluent areas - including Alwoodley and Scarcroft

Some homes in Leeds are beyond most people's dreams of living in.

In the city's most affluent areas, such as Bramhope or Alwoodley, homes worth way over £1 million, with swimming pools and beautiful gardens, hide behind high hedges and secure gates.

On streets like Wigton Lane, some of the most expensive properties in Leeds lay situated right next to one another.

In this gallery, the Yorkshire Evening Post has listed some of the most opulent homes in areas including Linton, Collingham, Alwoodley and Scarcroft currently on the market:

This five-bedroom home is set within a private development in the heart of Scarcroft and is for sale for £999,995.

1. Bracken Chase, Scarcroft

This five-bedroom home is set within a private development in the heart of Scarcroft and is for sale for £999,995. | Furnell Residential

This £1 million home enjoys an imposing and elevating plot with impressive gardens. It also comes with communal ownership of 10 acres of scheduled woodland adjoining the River Wharfe.

2. Langwith Valley Road, Collingham

This £1 million home enjoys an imposing and elevating plot with impressive gardens. It also comes with communal ownership of 10 acres of scheduled woodland adjoining the River Wharfe. | Beadnall Copley

This £1,400,000 home boasts an indoor swimming pool and a private bar.

3. Kings Road, Bramhope

This £1,400,000 home boasts an indoor swimming pool and a private bar. | Hunters

This stunning detached home with a beautiful garden and luxurious open-plan kitchen is for sale with a guide price of £750,000.

4. Larch Wood, Scarcroft

This stunning detached home with a beautiful garden and luxurious open-plan kitchen is for sale with a guide price of £750,000. | Furnell Residential

This opulent five-bedroom residence with countryside views and enclosed private gardens is for sale for £1,195,000.

5. Upper Langwith, Collingham

This opulent five-bedroom residence with countryside views and enclosed private gardens is for sale for £1,195,000. | Furnell Residential

Estate agent Hunters has listed this 5-bedroom stone built home on Wigton Lane for £1,275,000.

6. Wigton Lane, Alwoodley

Estate agent Hunters has listed this 5-bedroom stone built home on Wigton Lane for £1,275,000. | Hunters

