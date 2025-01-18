In the city's most affluent areas, such as Bramhope or Alwoodley, homes worth way over £1 million, with swimming pools and beautiful gardens, hide behind high hedges and secure gates.

On streets like Wigton Lane, some of the most expensive properties in Leeds lay situated right next to one another.

In this gallery, the Yorkshire Evening Post has listed some of the most opulent homes in areas including Linton, Collingham, Alwoodley and Scarcroft currently on the market:

1 . Bracken Chase, Scarcroft This five-bedroom home is set within a private development in the heart of Scarcroft and is for sale for £999,995. | Furnell Residential Photo Sales

2 . Langwith Valley Road, Collingham This £1 million home enjoys an imposing and elevating plot with impressive gardens. It also comes with communal ownership of 10 acres of scheduled woodland adjoining the River Wharfe. | Beadnall Copley Photo Sales

3 . Kings Road, Bramhope This £1,400,000 home boasts an indoor swimming pool and a private bar. | Hunters Photo Sales

4 . Larch Wood, Scarcroft This stunning detached home with a beautiful garden and luxurious open-plan kitchen is for sale with a guide price of £750,000. | Furnell Residential Photo Sales

5 . Upper Langwith, Collingham This opulent five-bedroom residence with countryside views and enclosed private gardens is for sale for £1,195,000. | Furnell Residential Photo Sales

6 . Wigton Lane, Alwoodley Estate agent Hunters has listed this 5-bedroom stone built home on Wigton Lane for £1,275,000. | Hunters Photo Sales