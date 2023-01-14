Scarcroft Leeds: We speak to residents in one of the Telegraph's 'poshest places to live'
The Leeds village and civil parish was listed as one of the most desirable places to live by the Telegraph this year.
Based on data from global real estate agents Savills, the national newspaper named the most desirable villages in each ceremonial county across Britain. Winning villages were chosen based on factors including high house prices, connectivity, the best lifestyle amenities, and chocolate-box appeal.
Speaking to the YEP about what makes Scarcroft so special, Matthew, who works at The Inn in Scarcroft, said: “It’s a beautiful place. It’s great in summer because we’ve got a great beer garden, and there’s a lot of history to [Scarcroft] aswell. It’s close to everything whilst simultaneously being out in the countryside and being very pretty – it’s definitely a desirable place to be, working or living.”
Part of Scarcroft’s appeal is the village's wonderful rural location with good connections to both Leeds and Wetherby via the A58. It also has a population of just 1,194 people according to the 2011 Census, allowing it to maintain an intimate community for its residents.
Roger Fawcus, manager at Scarcroft-based farm and cafe The Milk Churn, said: “We’ve been here in Scarcroft for a long time; this is fourth generation farmers so the farm has been going for 100 years. We’ve seen Scarcroft grow and develop, but essentially the heart of the village remains the same.
"You’ve got a very strong community atmosphere around the people that come and live here, and of course we get a lot of people visiting because it’s so easily accessible for those coming out of Leeds. I love the fact you’ve got the countryside at your doorstep, but at the same time in ten minutes you’re in the centre of Leeds.”
With an average house price of £928,500 according to property specialists Rightmove, it’s no surprise the north-east village has attracted so much attention over recent years. To find out more about Scarcroft and what its residents think, watch the YEP’s video on what makes Scarcroft such a desirable place to be, or read the YEP’s guide to Scarcroft’s many attractions.