Based on data from global real estate agents Savills, the national newspaper named the most desirable villages in each ceremonial county across Britain. Winning villages were chosen based on factors including high house prices, connectivity, the best lifestyle amenities, and chocolate-box appeal.

Speaking to the YEP about what makes Scarcroft so special, Matthew, who works at The Inn in Scarcroft, said: “It’s a beautiful place. It’s great in summer because we’ve got a great beer garden, and there’s a lot of history to [Scarcroft] aswell. It’s close to everything whilst simultaneously being out in the countryside and being very pretty – it’s definitely a desirable place to be, working or living.”

Part of Scarcroft’s appeal is the village's wonderful rural location with good connections to both Leeds and Wetherby via the A58. It also has a population of just 1,194 people according to the 2011 Census, allowing it to maintain an intimate community for its residents.

The YEP spoke to some of Scarcroft's residents after it was voted one of the poshest places to live

Roger Fawcus, manager at Scarcroft-based farm and cafe The Milk Churn, said: “We’ve been here in Scarcroft for a long time; this is fourth generation farmers so the farm has been going for 100 years. We’ve seen Scarcroft grow and develop, but essentially the heart of the village remains the same.

"You’ve got a very strong community atmosphere around the people that come and live here, and of course we get a lot of people visiting because it’s so easily accessible for those coming out of Leeds. I love the fact you’ve got the countryside at your doorstep, but at the same time in ten minutes you’re in the centre of Leeds.”

