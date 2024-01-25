Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 15 richest areas in Leeds based on household income including Roundhay, Alwoodley and Horsforth

The richest areas in Leeds according to total household income have been named.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 25th Jan 2024, 16:30 GMT

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), released in October 2023, estimates the mean household income of every neighbourhood in England and Wales in the financial year ending in 2020.

Households in the richest area of Leeds earned an average of £63,800 a year, more than double households in the poorest area who took home an average of £27,500.

The total annual household income is the sum of the gross income of every member of the household plus any income from benefits such as Working Families Tax Credit.

The ONS has published an average for every Middle Super Output Area (MSOA) in Leeds, which usually include around 2,000-6,000 households.

Here are the richest neighbourhoods in Leeds and their average household income.

Alwoodley topped the list with an average household income of £63,800

1. Alwoodley

Alwoodley topped the list with an average household income of £63,800

Collingham, Rigton and Harewood had an average household income of £62,800

2. Collingham, Rigton and Harewood

Collingham, Rigton and Harewood had an average household income of £62,800 Photo: Simon Hulme

Horsforth West had an average household income of £61,400

3. Horsforth West

Horsforth West had an average household income of £61,400

Bramhope and Pool-in-Wharfedale had an average household income of £60,900

4. Bramhope and Pool-in-Wharfedale

Bramhope and Pool-in-Wharfedale had an average household income of £60,900

Roundhay West had an average household income of £60,900

5. Roundhay West

Roundhay West had an average household income of £60,900

Scarcroft, Shadwell and Scholes had an average household income of £60,800

6. Scarcroft, Shadwell and Scholes

Scarcroft, Shadwell and Scholes had an average household income of £60,800

