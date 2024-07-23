New data gathered by property sales company Property Solvers has revealed exactly which streets in Leeds are the most expensive to buy a house on.
Analysing the average sold price data from HM Land Registry over the last five years, it reveals that one area, LS17, contains nine of the ten most expensive streets in the city.
Only one street saw the average house price hit £2 million while the “cheapest” sits at just above £1,1 million.
Property Solvers only included streets where three or more properties had been sold since 2019, in order to keep the data less skewed.
Here are the ten most expensive streets in Leeds over the last five years:
