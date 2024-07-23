The 10 most expensive streets in Leeds to buy a home on over the last five years including Wigton Lane

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 12:43 BST

There are some seriously expensive streets in Leeds.

New data gathered by property sales company Property Solvers has revealed exactly which streets in Leeds are the most expensive to buy a house on.

Analysing the average sold price data from HM Land Registry over the last five years, it reveals that one area, LS17, contains nine of the ten most expensive streets in the city.

Only one street saw the average house price hit £2 million while the “cheapest” sits at just above £1,1 million.

Property Solvers only included streets where three or more properties had been sold since 2019, in order to keep the data less skewed.

Here are the ten most expensive streets in Leeds over the last five years:

On Silver Gates - off Wigton Lane - six homes were sold for an average of £1,189,166.

1. Silver Gates, LS17 8FU

On Silver Gates - off Wigton Lane - six homes were sold for an average of £1,189,166. | Google

Scotland Lane in Horsforth is the only street on the list not in the LS17 postcode area. Here, three homes were sold for an average of £1,215,000.

2. Scotland Lane, LS18 5SE

Scotland Lane in Horsforth is the only street on the list not in the LS17 postcode area. Here, three homes were sold for an average of £1,215,000. | Tony Johnson

On this cul-de-sac, five homes have been sold in the last five years for an average of £1,227,000.

3. Lakeland Crescent, LS17 7PR

On this cul-de-sac, five homes have been sold in the last five years for an average of £1,227,000. | Tony Johnson

£1,344,375 was the average selling price of four homes sold on Wigton Chase.

4. Wigton Chase, LS17 8SG

£1,344,375 was the average selling price of four homes sold on Wigton Chase. | Google

Here, three homes sold for an average of £1,400,000.

5. Wigton Lane, LS17 8SJ

Here, three homes sold for an average of £1,400,000. | Google

On Alwoodley Gates, three properties have been sold for an average of £1,425,000.

6. Alwoodley Gates, LS17 8FB

On Alwoodley Gates, three properties have been sold for an average of £1,425,000. | Tony Johnson

