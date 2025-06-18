Leeds' Aire Park has reached a significant milestone as its developer celebrates the topping out of a striking new building known as The Keystone.

Featuring 75,000 square feet of Grade A office space and 7,000 square feet of flexible leisure and retail areas, the seven-storey building is expected to become one of the most sought-after commercial spaces within the 24-acre development.

Recently named The Keystone due to its unique shape and footprint, the building is located at the corner of Waterloo Road and Hunslet Road. It will serve as a gateway to Aire Park, welcoming visitors from both the city centre and Leeds railway station.

The striking building is is set to welcome its first tenants next year. | Vastint UK

The Keystone is designed with floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop terrace offering expansive views of the city skyline, and a large green space right at its doorstep. It boasts several certifications focused on sustainability and enhancing the wellbeing of its occupants.

As the latest addition to Aire Park, The Keystone joins the initial commercial buildings - 1 and 3 South Brook Street - which opened last year. Its first tenants are anticipated next year and will become part of what developer Vastint UK describes as a “growing community of national and international businesses,” including TPT, Interactive Investor, and Devonshires.

Michael Cronin, Head of Portfolio at Vastint UK, expressed pride in introducing The Keystone to Aire Park and the Leeds South Bank.

He said: “More than just a visually striking building, The Keystone will become home to a vibrant community at the heart of Aire Park, where city centre convenience, nature, and wellbeing work hand in hand as part of the area’s broader regeneration.”

Peter Cartwright, a director at architects Cartwright Pickard, who designed the building, remarked that the topping off ceremony marks a significant milestone for the team and a major step forward in the project's delivery.

Its completion was marked with a topping off ceremony. | Vastint UK

He explained, “The form and footprint reflect its role as a key gateway into the Tetley Triangle and the wider Aire Park. With a curved bullnose, the design boldly addresses the city, while the green glazed brick at ground level connects it to the public realm and Leeds’ heritage.

“Off-site construction has played a crucial role, allowing us to deliver a floor every two weeks while maintaining high design quality. Over 60 per cent of the facade uses a single pre-cast panel type, enhancing efficiency and reducing waste. We are proud to collaborate with Vastint UK on a project that champions longevity, adaptability, and placemaking.”