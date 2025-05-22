Aire Park is nearing completion and is on track to become the largest new public park in the country.

Located in Leeds' South Bank, the 24-acre mixed-use development by Vastint UK aims to redefine urban living through its expansive green spaces and modern amenities.

The park will feature 700 newly planted trees, dedicated areas for local residents, public exercise routes, and adaptable spaces designed for outdoor events. These elements are intended to foster community engagement and encourage active lifestyles in the city.

Vastint UK, the developer behind the major Aire Park development in Leeds centre, has revealed a first look at its plans for the final phase of its masterplan.

A key component of the project is the transformation of the historic Tetley building. Plans are in place to refurbish and extend this 92-year-old Art Deco structure, introducing new retail, leisure, and event spaces.

Additionally, the former Crown Pub and Hotel on Crown Point Road will be converted into commercial space, enhancing the park's connectivity and utility.

The comprehensive masterplan also includes the construction of 502 homes, incorporating affordable housing options, over 20,000 square feet of flexible ground-floor space for leisure use, and a new 353-space multi-storey car park. These developments aim to create a vibrant and inclusive environment for both residents and visitors.

Last year, Simon Schofield, Head of Development North at Vastint UK, emphasised the project's holistic vision: "We always envisioned and master-planned Aire Park in its entirety. As work continues on the first phase of this landmark development [...] we're pleased to be moving forward with our vision and plan for this second and final phase of Aire Park."

With its expected completion later this year, Aire Park is set to become a cornerstone of Leeds' urban landscape, offering a harmonious blend of green spaces, residential areas. The whole regeneration project is predicted to be completed by 2032.