Their findings show that Devonshire Avenue (LS8) properties sell the quickest, averaging just 57 days on the market.

In contrast, some streets in Leeds see properties remaining unsold for over 200 days, with homes on the slowest street taking more than a year to sell on average.

Here are ten streets in Leeds where properties take the longest to sell:

1 . Foundry Lane, LS9 Properties on Foundry Lane in Seacroft take on average 246 days to sell, with an average sale price of £250,500. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo Sales

2 . North Street, LS2 Properties on North Street in Leeds City Centre take on average 248 days to sell, with an average sale price of £201,150. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo Sales

3 . Bowman Lane, LS10 Properties on Bowman Lane in Leeds City Centre take on average 252 days to sell, with an average sale price of £217,826. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo Sales

4 . Eyres Mill Side, LS12 Properties on Eyres Mill Side in Armley take on average 253 days to sell, with an average sale price of £106,912. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Cunliffe Road, LS29 Properties on Cunliffe Road in Ilkley take on average 254 days to sell, with an average sale price of £207,086. | Google Photo Sales

6 . The Boulevard, LS10 Properties on The Boulevard at Leeds Dock take on average 262 days to sell, with an average sale price of £153,533. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo Sales