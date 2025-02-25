10 sluggish Leeds streets where homes take the longest time to sell - including The Boulevard and North Street

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

The location of your home in Leeds can significantly affect how quickly it sells.

Property experts at Upstix analysed data to determine which areas in the city have the fastest and slowest property sales.

Their findings show that Devonshire Avenue (LS8) properties sell the quickest, averaging just 57 days on the market.

In contrast, some streets in Leeds see properties remaining unsold for over 200 days, with homes on the slowest street taking more than a year to sell on average.

Here are ten streets in Leeds where properties take the longest to sell:

Properties on Foundry Lane in Seacroft take on average 246 days to sell, with an average sale price of £250,500.

1. Foundry Lane, LS9

Properties on Foundry Lane in Seacroft take on average 246 days to sell, with an average sale price of £250,500. | Simon Hulme/National World

Properties on North Street in Leeds City Centre take on average 248 days to sell, with an average sale price of £201,150.

2. North Street, LS2

Properties on North Street in Leeds City Centre take on average 248 days to sell, with an average sale price of £201,150. | Simon Hulme/National World

Properties on Bowman Lane in Leeds City Centre take on average 252 days to sell, with an average sale price of £217,826.

3. Bowman Lane, LS10

Properties on Bowman Lane in Leeds City Centre take on average 252 days to sell, with an average sale price of £217,826. | Simon Hulme/National World

Properties on Eyres Mill Side in Armley take on average 253 days to sell, with an average sale price of £106,912.

4. Eyres Mill Side, LS12

Properties on Eyres Mill Side in Armley take on average 253 days to sell, with an average sale price of £106,912. | Google

Properties on Cunliffe Road in Ilkley take on average 254 days to sell, with an average sale price of £207,086.

5. Cunliffe Road, LS29

Properties on Cunliffe Road in Ilkley take on average 254 days to sell, with an average sale price of £207,086. | Google

Properties on The Boulevard at Leeds Dock take on average 262 days to sell, with an average sale price of £153,533.

6. The Boulevard, LS10

Properties on The Boulevard at Leeds Dock take on average 262 days to sell, with an average sale price of £153,533. | Simon Hulme/National World

