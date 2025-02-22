Property seller Upstix conducted an analysis of the housing market in Leeds to identify the postcodes and streets that attract buyers most quickly.
The study found that Devonshire Avenue in Roundhay (LS8) is the street where homes sell the fastest, with properties changing hands in an average of just 57 days.
In contrast, Squirrel Way in Moor Allerton (LS17) is the slowest-selling street in Leeds, with properties taking an average of 453 days to sell.
Below are the 10 fastest-selling streets in Leeds, along with their average house prices:
