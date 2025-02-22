Property seller Upstix conducted an analysis of the housing market in Leeds to identify the postcodes and streets that attract buyers most quickly.

The study found that Devonshire Avenue in Roundhay (LS8) is the street where homes sell the fastest, with properties changing hands in an average of just 57 days.

In contrast, Squirrel Way in Moor Allerton (LS17) is the slowest-selling street in Leeds, with properties taking an average of 453 days to sell.

Below are the 10 fastest-selling streets in Leeds, along with their average house prices:

1 . Devonshire Avenue, LS8 Properties on Devonshire Avenue in Roundhay took an average 57 days to sell, with an average sale price of £303,896. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo Sales

2 . Peel Street, LS27 Properties on Peel Street in Morley took an average 61 days to sell, with an average sale price of £167,823. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Sandringham Drive, LS17 Properties on Sandringham Drive in Alwoodley took an average 62 days to sell, with an average sale price of £174,690. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo Sales

4 . Wade Lane, LS2 Properties on Wade Lane in Leeds city centre took an average 69 days to sell, with an average sale price of £182,745. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Pudsey Road, LS13 Properties on Pudsey Road in Bramley took an average 69 days to sell, with an average sale price of £377,916. | Google Photo Sales

6 . Grove Lane, LS6 Properties on Grove Lane in Headingley took an average 74 days to sell, with an average sale price of £288,083. | Simon Hulme/National World Photo Sales