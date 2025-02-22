The 10 Leeds streets where homes sell the fastest - including Wade Lane and Peel Street

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

Recent data has revealed the fastest-selling streets in Leeds, along with the average property prices for each location.

Property seller Upstix conducted an analysis of the housing market in Leeds to identify the postcodes and streets that attract buyers most quickly.

The study found that Devonshire Avenue in Roundhay (LS8) is the street where homes sell the fastest, with properties changing hands in an average of just 57 days.

In contrast, Squirrel Way in Moor Allerton (LS17) is the slowest-selling street in Leeds, with properties taking an average of 453 days to sell.

Below are the 10 fastest-selling streets in Leeds, along with their average house prices:

Properties on Devonshire Avenue in Roundhay took an average 57 days to sell, with an average sale price of £303,896.

1. Devonshire Avenue, LS8

Properties on Peel Street in Morley took an average 61 days to sell, with an average sale price of £167,823.

2. Peel Street, LS27

Properties on Sandringham Drive in Alwoodley took an average 62 days to sell, with an average sale price of £174,690.

3. Sandringham Drive, LS17

Properties on Wade Lane in Leeds city centre took an average 69 days to sell, with an average sale price of £182,745.

4. Wade Lane, LS2

Properties on Pudsey Road in Bramley took an average 69 days to sell, with an average sale price of £377,916.

5. Pudsey Road, LS13

Properties on Grove Lane in Headingley took an average 74 days to sell, with an average sale price of £288,083.

6. Grove Lane, LS6

Related topics:LeedsHousingPropertiesPropertyData
