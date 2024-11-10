The magnificent property, now on the market with estate agent North Residential for £800,000, is a wonderful opportunity to redevelop it back into its former glory.

The Estate Office offers a blank canvas for transformation and comprises in brief entrance porch, a main reception hall with a guest WC and a utility room. The hall has access to a drawing room, dining room, living room, and office.

There is also a garden room, snug and pantry as well as a farmhouse style breakfast kitchen and laundry. A series of storage rooms and cellars offer ample storage space. On the first floor, a landing has access to seven bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC.

According to North Residential, the home has oil-fired central heating, water and drain mains.

