A look inside the magnificent historic Grade II Listed former Harewood Estate Office in Leeds now for sale

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

This stunning Georgian residence, once the former estate office at Harewood, is steeped in history and has endless potential for transformation.

The magnificent property, now on the market with estate agent North Residential for £800,000, is a wonderful opportunity to redevelop it back into its former glory.

With 8,500 square feet of living accommodation, the Estate Office features seven bedrooms, detached garage cellars, mature walled rear gardens and a private front garden set on one of the biggest plots in the Harewood village, just a stone's throw north of the hustle and bustle of Leeds.

The Estate Office offers a blank canvas for transformation and comprises in brief entrance porch, a main reception hall with a guest WC and a utility room. The hall has access to a drawing room, dining room, living room, and office.

There is also a garden room, snug and pantry as well as a farmhouse style breakfast kitchen and laundry. A series of storage rooms and cellars offer ample storage space. On the first floor, a landing has access to seven bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC.

According to North Residential, the home has oil-fired central heating, water and drain mains.

