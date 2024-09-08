The 10th anniversary of the annual doggy gathering in Leeds was held over this weekend (September 7 and 8) at Harewood House.

Attendees were able to join in the fun with agility and ‘dogstacle’ courses, dog diving, giant ball pits, breed meet-ups, dog dancing and the popular Fun Dog Show, where dogs of all shapes and sizes strutted their stuff and win amazing prizes.

There was also expert advice and workshops available, a shopping village, street food stalls.

Our photographer braved the heavy rain on Sunday to get the below pictures from this year’s brilliant event.

1 . DogFest DogFest was held at the stunning grounds of Harewood House on Saturday and Sunday | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . A wet afternoon at DogFest It was a wet afternoon on the Sunday but plenty of dog lovers were in attendance | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Time for a drink This year's was the 10th anniversary | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . DOGS Deborah Boulton of Brighouse with Max at DogFest 2024 | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . A damp afternoon does not spoil the fun There was a fantastic line-up of activities, competitions, and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. | Steve Riding Photo Sales