The 10th anniversary of the annual doggy gathering in Leeds was held over this weekend (September 7 and 8) at Harewood House.
Attendees were able to join in the fun with agility and ‘dogstacle’ courses, dog diving, giant ball pits, breed meet-ups, dog dancing and the popular Fun Dog Show, where dogs of all shapes and sizes strutted their stuff and win amazing prizes.
There was also expert advice and workshops available, a shopping village, street food stalls.
Our photographer braved the heavy rain on Sunday to get the below pictures from this year’s brilliant event.
