16 wet and wonderful pictures from DogFest 2024 at Harewood House in Leeds

Charles Gray
Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 8th Sep 2024

A huge downpour wasn’t enough to stop hundreds of dogs and their owners enjoying this years DogFest in Leeds.

The 10th anniversary of the annual doggy gathering in Leeds was held over this weekend (September 7 and 8) at Harewood House.

Attendees were able to join in the fun with agility and ‘dogstacle’ courses, dog diving, giant ball pits, breed meet-ups, dog dancing and the popular Fun Dog Show, where dogs of all shapes and sizes strutted their stuff and win amazing prizes.

There was also expert advice and workshops available, a shopping village, street food stalls.

Our photographer braved the heavy rain on Sunday to get the below pictures from this year’s brilliant event.

DogFest was held at the stunning grounds of Harewood House on Saturday and Sunday

It was a wet afternoon on the Sunday but plenty of dog lovers were in attendance

This year's was the 10th anniversary

Deborah Boulton of Brighouse with Max at DogFest 2024

There was a fantastic line-up of activities, competitions, and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

Ellie Foster, 13 who won Young Handler with her Labrador Rosie

